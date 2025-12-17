The Wright Opera House's Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until April 23, 2027
Membership Benefits
At Every Visit Complimentary popcorn at all events
Priority Access Early ticket purchasing with reserved seating for Wright-produced shows (48-hour early access)
Member Pricing $3 movie tickets (regularly $5)
Stay Connected Members-only email list featuring behind-the-scenes updates, early announcements, and seasonal previews
Monthly Inspiration "Letitia's Letter": a monthly dose of history, stories, and insight delivered to your inbox
Annual Gathering Invitation to our "State of the Wright" event: a community-focused conversation about our vision and future
Valid until April 23, 2027
Membership Benefits
At Every Visit Complimentary popcorn at all events
Priority Access Early ticket purchasing with reserved seating for Wright-produced shows (48-hour early access)
Member Pricing $3 movie tickets (regularly $5)
Stay Connected Members-only email list featuring behind-the-scenes updates, early announcements, and seasonal previews
Monthly Inspiration "Letitia's Letter": a monthly dose of history, stories, and insight delivered to your inbox
Annual Gathering Invitation to our "State of the Wright" event: a community-focused conversation about our vision and future
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!