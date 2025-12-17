The Wright Opera House

Offered by

The Wright Opera House

About the memberships

The Wright Opera House's Memberships

Membership Family
$100

Valid until April 23, 2027

Membership Benefits


At Every Visit Complimentary popcorn at all events


Priority Access Early ticket purchasing with reserved seating for Wright-produced shows (48-hour early access)


Member Pricing $3 movie tickets (regularly $5)


Stay Connected Members-only email list featuring behind-the-scenes updates, early announcements, and seasonal previews


Monthly Inspiration "Letitia's Letter": a monthly dose of history, stories, and insight delivered to your inbox


Annual Gathering Invitation to our "State of the Wright" event: a community-focused conversation about our vision and future

Membership Single
$50

Valid until April 23, 2027

Membership Benefits


At Every Visit Complimentary popcorn at all events


Priority Access Early ticket purchasing with reserved seating for Wright-produced shows (48-hour early access)


Member Pricing $3 movie tickets (regularly $5)


Stay Connected Members-only email list featuring behind-the-scenes updates, early announcements, and seasonal previews


Monthly Inspiration "Letitia's Letter": a monthly dose of history, stories, and insight delivered to your inbox


Annual Gathering Invitation to our "State of the Wright" event: a community-focused conversation about our vision and future

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!