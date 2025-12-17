The Wright Opera House's Memberships

Membership Benefits





At Every Visit Complimentary popcorn at all events





Priority Access Early ticket purchasing with reserved seating for Wright-produced shows (48-hour early access)





Member Pricing $3 movie tickets (regularly $5)





Stay Connected Members-only email list featuring behind-the-scenes updates, early announcements, and seasonal previews





Monthly Inspiration "Letitia's Letter": a monthly dose of history, stories, and insight delivered to your inbox





Annual Gathering Invitation to our "State of the Wright" event: a community-focused conversation about our vision and future