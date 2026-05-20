Rubicon Studios

Offered by

Rubicon Studios

About this shop

THIS MAD RIVER

The Patron item
The Patron
$25
  • Recognition in the printed program
  • Production updates from the development of THIS MAD RIVER


All contributions are tax-deductible through our fiscal sponsor and directly support artist compensation, puppet construction, design, rehearsal, and production costs for THIS MAD RIVER.


0
The Barkeep item
The Barkeep
$50
  • Digital dramaturgy packet exploring the history, folklore, and research behind THIS MAD RIVER
  • Recognition in the printed program
  • Production updates from the development of THIS MAD RIVER


All contributions are tax-deductible through our fiscal sponsor and directly support artist compensation, puppet construction, design, rehearsal, and production costs for THIS MAD RIVER.


0
Master Distiller item
Master Distiller
$100
  • Access to select puppet design concepts, visual research, and development materials
  • Digital dramaturgy packet exploring the history, folklore, and research behind THIS MAD RIVER
  • Recognition in the printed program
  • Production updates from the development of THIS MAD RIVER


All contributions are tax-deductible through our fiscal sponsor and directly support artist compensation, puppet construction, design, rehearsal, and production costs for THIS MAD RIVER.


0
The Bootlegger item
The Bootlegger
$250
  • Limited edition print of original poster artwork by Chaz Gentry
  • Access to select puppet design concepts, visual research, and development materials
  • Digital dramaturgy packet exploring the history, folklore, and research behind THIS MAD RIVER
  • Recognition in the printed program
  • Production updates from the development of THIS MAD RIVER


All contributions are tax-deductible through our fiscal sponsor and directly support artist compensation, puppet construction, design, rehearsal, and production costs for THIS MAD RIVER.


0
The River Runner item
The River Runner
$500
  • Personalized engraved THIS MAD RIVER whiskey flask
  • Admission to one puppetry workshop with Jessica and Jaime (for    adults and teenagers)
  • Limited edition print of original poster artwork by Chaz Gentry
  • Access to select puppet design concepts, visual research, and development materials
  • Digital dramaturgy packet exploring the history, folklore, and research behind THIS MAD RIVER
  • Recognition in the printed program
  • Production updates from the development of THIS MAD RIVER


All contributions are tax-deductible through our fiscal sponsor and directly support artist compensation, puppet construction, design, rehearsal, and production costs for THIS MAD RIVER.


0
The Boss item
The Boss
$1,000
  • Executive Producer recognition in the printed program
  • Invitation to the THIS MAD RIVER closing night gathering
  • Personalized engraved THIS MAD RIVER whiskey flask
  • Admission to one puppetry workshop with Jessica and Jaime (for adults and teenagers)
  • Limited edition print of original poster artwork by Chaz Gentry
  • Access to select puppet design concepts, visual research, and development materials
  • Digital dramaturgy packet exploring the history, folklore, and research behind THIS MAD RIVER
  • Recognition in the printed program
  • Production updates from the development of THIS MAD RIVER


All contributions are tax-deductible through our fiscal sponsor and directly support artist compensation, puppet construction, design, rehearsal, and production costs for THIS MAD RIVER.


0
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