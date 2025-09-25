Turtle Hook Middle School

Turtle Hook Middle School

THMS 2026 Senior Activities

Lake Compounce Theme Park
$100

Thursday June 4, 2026

5:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Include all you eat Lunch Buffett

Dance with LR at The Uniondale Marriott Grand Ballroom
$80

Friday, June 12th,  2026

6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

BBQ
$40

Friday, June 18, 2026

11:00 AM  -2:30 PM

THMS Graduation Gown (no caps)
$20

Friday, June 26, 2026

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Students must arrive @ 12

THMS Diploma Cover
$15

custom padded diploma cover embossed  with Turtle Hook

THMS 8th Grade senior T-Shirt
$15

Required for trip to Lake Compounce and BBQ

THMS 2026 Yearbook
$50
All Senior Activities
$320

Installment Payment
$80
