Tidewater African Cultural Alliance

Offered by

Tidewater African Cultural Alliance

About this shop

Tidewater African Cultural Alliance's African Market

Afrobeats FEST 757 T-shirt S item
Afrobeats FEST 757 T-shirt S
$20

Boldly show your support of TACA in our yellow T shirts with SOLIDARITY printed on the left sleeve!

Yellow TACA T-shirt S item
Yellow TACA T-shirt S
$20

Boldly show your support of TACA in our yellow T shirts with SOLIDARITY printed on the left sleeve!

Green TACA T-shirt S item
Green TACA T-shirt S
$20

Boldly show your support of TACA in our yellow T shirts with SOLIDARITY printed on the left sleeve!

Red TACA T-shirt S item
Red TACA T-shirt S
$20

Boldly show your support of TACA in our yellow T shirts with SOLIDARITY printed on the left sleeve!

Afrobeats FEST 757 T-shirt M item
Afrobeats FEST 757 T-shirt M
$20

Boldly show your support of TACA in our yellow T shirts with SOLIDARITY printed on the left sleeve!

Yellow TACA T-shirt M item
Yellow TACA T-shirt M
$20

Boldly show your support of TACA in our yellow T shirts with SOLIDARITY printed on the left sleeve!

Green TACA T-shirt M item
Green TACA T-shirt M
$20

Boldly show your support of TACA in our yellow T shirts with SOLIDARITY printed on the left sleeve!

Red TACA T-shirt M item
Red TACA T-shirt M
$20
Afrobeats FEST 757 T Shirt L item
Afrobeats FEST 757 T Shirt L
$20

Boldly show your support of TACA in our yellow T shirts with SOLIDARITY printed on the left sleeve!

Yellow TACA T Shirt L item
Yellow TACA T Shirt L
$20

Boldly show your support of TACA in our yellow T shirts with SOLIDARITY printed on the left sleeve!

Green T-shirt L item
Green T-shirt L
$20

Boldly show your support of TACA in our yellow T shirts with SOLIDARITY printed on the left sleeve!

Red T-shirt L item
Red T-shirt L
$20

Boldly show your support of TACA in our yellow T shirts with SOLIDARITY printed on the left sleeve!

Afrobeats FEST 757 T-shirt XL item
Afrobeats FEST 757 T-shirt XL
$20

Boldly show your support of TACA in our yellow T shirts with SOLIDARITY printed on the left sleeve!

Yellow TACA T-shirt XL item
Yellow TACA T-shirt XL
$20

Boldly show your support of TACA in our yellow T shirts with SOLIDARITY printed on the left sleeve!

Green TACA T-shirt XL item
Green TACA T-shirt XL
$20

Boldly show your support of TACA in our yellow T shirts with SOLIDARITY printed on the left sleeve!

Red TACA T-shirt XL item
Red TACA T-shirt XL
$20

Boldly show your support of TACA in our yellow T shirts with SOLIDARITY printed on the left sleeve!

Afrobeats FEST 757 T-shirt 2XL item
Afrobeats FEST 757 T-shirt 2XL
$20

Boldly show your support of TACA in our yellow T shirts with SOLIDARITY printed on the left sleeve!

Yellow TACA T-shirt 2XL item
Yellow TACA T-shirt 2XL
$20

Boldly show your support of TACA in our yellow T shirts with SOLIDARITY printed on the left sleeve!

Green TACA T-shirt 2XL item
Green TACA T-shirt 2XL
$20

Boldly show your support of TACA in our yellow T shirts with SOLIDARITY printed on the left sleeve!

Red TACA T-shirt 2XL item
Red TACA T-shirt 2XL
$20

Boldly show your support of TACA in our yellow T shirts with SOLIDARITY printed on the left sleeve!

70 Piece African Jigsaw Puzzle item
70 Piece African Jigsaw Puzzle
$25

Great activity for the whole family to get their hands on!

Hand Crafted Mask from Ghana item
Hand Crafted Mask from Ghana
$80

Bring a piece of Ghana into your home or office with this 24 inch long beauty!

Hand Crafted Masks from Ghana item
Hand Crafted Masks from Ghana
$140

Bring a piece of Ghana into your home or office with a pair of these 24 inch long beauties!

TACA Lover Beaded Bracelet item
TACA Lover Beaded Bracelet item
TACA Lover Beaded Bracelet
$15

It takes a few hours to make one bracelet with tiny beads that have the colors of the flags of Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Gabon, and USA, with TACA. Show your TACA pride when you wear your bracelet!

Adinkra & Kente Art Piece item
Adinkra & Kente Art Piece
$50

6 Adinkra symbols with their meanings on the reverse are surrounded by colorful Kente in this 25.5 inch high by 6.25" wide art piece, handmade in Ghana.

African Magic Bag item
African Magic Bag item
African Magic Bag
$20

Go from wallet/clutch to a tote bag and back with a zipper! Enjoy beautiful African fabrics. Made in Ghana.

Greetings from Africa Wood Carving item
Greetings from Africa Wood Carving
$60

This lovely 1foot tall by 10 inches wide mother asks that you not wake up her sleeping child, wrapped in a colorful fabric. Hand crafted from the Ghana Art Centre of Accra.

African Fabric Wallet item
African Fabric Wallet
$20

Let the culture hold your money in some beautiful patterns.

Add a donation for Tidewater African Cultural Alliance

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!