Timbits Bellerive April 4 - May 9 Ages 3-13

About this event
Session includes 6 weeks of drills and practice.. Coaching by skill level and Timbits Hockey Jersey and a Hockey Stick. Equipment will be available to use with a deposit or to purchase.
Neck Guards are required.
Includes a complete set of equipment for the 6-week session. This is a deposit and you will receive a 100 percent refund upon return.
Skates, Helmet, Shoulder Pad, Elbow Pads, Gloves, Shin Pads, (Socks, Neck Guards and Undergarments are NOT included)
$
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