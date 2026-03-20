Houston Hockey Community

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Houston Hockey Community

About this event

Timbits Bellerive April 4 - May 9 Ages 3-13

7300 Bellerive Dr

Houston, TX 77036, USA

6-week Session April 4 - May 9
$140

Session includes 6 weeks of drills and practice.. Coaching by skill level and Timbits Hockey Jersey and a Hockey Stick. Equipment will be available to use with a deposit or to purchase.

Neck Guards are required.

Loaner Equipment Deposit
$250

Includes a complete set of equipment for the 6-week session. This is a deposit and you will receive a 100 percent refund upon return.

Skates, Helmet, Shoulder Pad, Elbow Pads, Gloves, Shin Pads, (Socks, Neck Guards and Undergarments are NOT included)

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