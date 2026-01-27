Hosted by

UC Makerspace

About this event

TN State Museum Field Trip

1225 S Willow Ave Suite 103

Cookeville, TN 38506, USA

Questholder (ages 8-16)
$99

Perfect for those who love a good history quest, this ticket includes guided activities and hands-on experiences that make history come alive (minus the dinosaur encounters).

Tag-a-Long (ages 7 & Under)
$87.75

Designed for younger adventurers under 8, these tickets allow them to explore history alongside a responsible adult. Each Tag-Along Ticket must be paired with a Grown-Up Ticket.

Grown-Up/Adult
$113.50

Parents and guardians, take a step back in time with us! Choose a Grown-Up Ticket to tag along, or grab one of our limited Chaperone Tickets (4 available per trip) to help guide the group.

Quest Leader (Chaparone)
Pay what you can
Meal Add-On
$8

You'll get a lunch provided by either the venue or the UC Makerspace Community Kitchen.


Note: Buy one for each guest attending or bring a "brown bag" lunch

Add a donation for UC Makerspace

$

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