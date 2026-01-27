TN State Museum Field Trip

About this event
Perfect for those who love a good history quest, this ticket includes guided activities and hands-on experiences that make history come alive (minus the dinosaur encounters).
Designed for younger adventurers under 8, these tickets allow them to explore history alongside a responsible adult. Each Tag-Along Ticket must be paired with a Grown-Up Ticket.
Parents and guardians, take a step back in time with us! Choose a Grown-Up Ticket to tag along, or grab one of our limited Chaperone Tickets (4 available per trip) to help guide the group.
You'll get a lunch provided by either the venue or the UC Makerspace Community Kitchen.
Note: Buy one for each guest attending or bring a "brown bag" lunch
$
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