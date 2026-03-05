Tournament T-Shirts

About this shop
Official tournament shirt featuring the Big E Memorial Invitational crest on the chest and the logos of all participating teams on the back. All payments and donations support sarcoma research and youth rugby initiatives.
Official tournament shirt featuring the Big E Memorial Invitational crest on the chest and the logos of all participating teams on the back. All payments and donations support sarcoma research and youth rugby initiatives.
Official tournament shirt featuring the Big E Memorial Invitational crest on the chest and the logos of all participating teams on the back. All payments and donations support sarcoma research and youth rugby initiatives.
Official tournament shirt featuring the Big E Memorial Invitational crest on the chest and the logos of all participating teams on the back. All payments and donations support sarcoma research and youth rugby initiatives.
Official tournament shirt featuring the Big E Memorial Invitational crest on the chest and the logos of all participating teams on the back. All payments and donations support sarcoma research and youth rugby initiatives.
Official tournament shirt featuring the Big E Memorial Invitational crest on the chest and the logos of all participating teams on the back. All payments and donations support sarcoma research and youth rugby initiatives.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!