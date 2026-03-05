COB - On behalf of University of South Carolina Rugby

Offered by

COB - On behalf of University of South Carolina Rugby

About this shop

Tournament T-Shirts

SMALL item
SMALL item
SMALL
$30

Official tournament shirt featuring the Big E Memorial Invitational crest on the chest and the logos of all participating teams on the back. All payments and donations support sarcoma research and youth rugby initiatives.

MEDIUM item
MEDIUM item
MEDIUM
$30

Official tournament shirt featuring the Big E Memorial Invitational crest on the chest and the logos of all participating teams on the back. All payments and donations support sarcoma research and youth rugby initiatives.

LARGE item
LARGE item
LARGE
$30

Official tournament shirt featuring the Big E Memorial Invitational crest on the chest and the logos of all participating teams on the back. All payments and donations support sarcoma research and youth rugby initiatives.

X LARGE item
X LARGE item
X LARGE
$30

Official tournament shirt featuring the Big E Memorial Invitational crest on the chest and the logos of all participating teams on the back. All payments and donations support sarcoma research and youth rugby initiatives.

XX LARGE item
XX LARGE item
XX LARGE
$30

Official tournament shirt featuring the Big E Memorial Invitational crest on the chest and the logos of all participating teams on the back. All payments and donations support sarcoma research and youth rugby initiatives.

XXX LARGE item
XXX LARGE item
XXX LARGE
$30

Official tournament shirt featuring the Big E Memorial Invitational crest on the chest and the logos of all participating teams on the back. All payments and donations support sarcoma research and youth rugby initiatives.

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