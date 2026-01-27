Trans-Catalina

About this event
This includes a regular ticket price of $285 + Catalina Express Ferry tickets (no need for you to purchase separately)
Plus ones receive 20% off Onward's rate (No limit, but all plus-one tickets must be purchased around same time as primary (like, within a day or two); 20% discount does not apply to the ferry ticket, we pass that price on without markup). Ticket price is $228 + $94 ferry
This is for member's of Onward's core leadership team joining the expedition. (Note: minimum fee is $94 to cover round-trip ferry trip)
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