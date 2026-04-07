Trialogue: Mozze Trio

About this event
Includes reception with refreshments.
Experience the performance up close with seating in the first three rows near the stage. Includes reception with refreshments.
Free admission for attendees under 18 or college students.
This option is for guests who previously purchased tickets to New Year’s Nocturne but were unable to attend due to the snowstorm. Selecting this ticket will apply your credit to this concert (Trialogue - May 24th).
Please register with the same name that was used when purchasing New Year's Nocturne tickets to ensure the credit will be applied.
$
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