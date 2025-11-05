Tribe 12 Silent Auction - Hanukkah 2025

Hosted by
Starting bid
Enjoy two seats to the Philadelphia 76ers (Section 204A, Row 1, Seats 7 and 8) for a mutually agreeable, regular season game in the 2025-26 season. Tickets valued around $550.
Starting bid
A group class for up to 6 people for one of three bread-making lessons: bagels, challah, or babka. All classes contain some level of Jewish history or education. Led by Fellowship Class of 2025 Alum, Emily Buckman.
Valued at $275.
Starting bid
The Chicago Rabbinical Council partnered with Buffalo Trace Distillery to make this batch of Straight Rye Whiskey. Distilled from the same high quality grains as other straight rye whiskeys from Buffalo Trace, this Kosher spirit was aged in specifically designated Kosher barrels. In order to satisfy Passover requirements, these barrels were sold to a non-Jewish executive in a ceremony witnessed by a representative from the cRc. After aging for seven years, this Straight Rye Whiskey was bottled at 94 proof. The bottling lines were completely cleaned beforehand and no contact was made with non-Kosher spirits. Released after Passover each year, this Straight Rye Whiskey is big and brash, honoring the spirit of America's oldest continually-operating distillery. This Straight Rye Whiskey celebrates the spice of rye, with hints of citrus and clove.
Starting bid
Enjoy a selection of Hochstadter's Slow & Low products:
- Hochstadter's Slow & Low 84 pf 750 ml (Slow & Low Rock & Rye is a bottled and canned rye old-fashioned. Straight rye whiskey, rock candy, raw honey, angostura bitters and orange peel. 84 proof and extra dry - the equivalent of 1 sugar cube per 2 oz serve.)
- 12 Hochstadter's Slow & Low 84 pf 100 ml cans
- Hochstadter's Slow & Low Coffee Old-Fashioned 80 pf 750 ml (Slow & Low Coffee Old-Fashioned is inspired by the classic New Orleans after dinner drink, Cafe Brulot. Straight rye whiskey, Intelligentsia Coffee, raw honey, demerara, angostura bitters and orange peel. 80 proof and extra dry- the equivalent of 1 sugar cube per 2 oz serving.)
- 12 Hochstadter's Slow & Low Coffee Old-Fashioned 80 pf 100 ml cans
- Hochstadter's Slow & Low 100 pf 750ml (A 6-year-old Straight Rye Whiskey Old-Fashioned made with Demerara Sugar, Aromatic and Orange Bitters. This craft bar quality rye Old-Fashioned is bottled at the craft bar strength of 100 proof and is a great way to celebrate any special occasion.)
*Hochstadter's Slow & Low products do not have a hechsher, but the whiskey is kosher and all of the flavors have hechshers. The whiskey is transported in kosher certified tankers. The bottles are not "blessed", but are packaged in a kosher certified facility.
This package is valued at $295.
Starting bid
Starting bid
A $200 gift certificate to a CookNSolo restaurant of your choice, including a facilitated reservation.
Operated by CookNSolo: Aviv, Dizengoff, Federal Donuts, Goldie, Jaffa Bar, K'Far Cafe, Laser Wolf, Lilah, Zahav
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for 2 Dry Run tickets ($80 value) to Philly Crawling’s Liberty Pub Crawl - known for mixing good times, cold drinks, and hidden history for a fun and memorable Philly experience.
Starting bid
An elevated private wine tasting led by a sommelier in the comfort of your home!
Santé is a Philly-based events business specializing in wine tastings, classes, dinners, trips, and more. With over a decade of wine & hospitality experience under his belt, sommelier Daniel Solway will guide you through a range of diverse and exciting wines and teach you, your friends and family about food and wine pairing, tasting technique, savvy wine tips & tricks, and more.
This package is ideal for 8-10 people and includes 5-6 wines, curated snacks for accompaniment, glassware, interactive tasting sheets, and a 1.5 hour guided tasting experience. This package has an estimated cost of $925.
For more information:
Website: Santephilly.com or Instagram: @santephl
Starting bid
Enjoy a set of single origin speciality coffees from Cultural Coffee! The set contains the following: Cherry Bomb (This small-batch coffee was born from a happy accident in fermentation that created a new and distinct cupping profile brimming with berries and cacao nib notes); Always Sunny (This traditional Colombian coffee from sustainability-focused father-son team will upgrade your lattes and cappuccinos with fruity notes).This coffee pairing is valued at $37.
Starting bid
Enjoy two fantastic seats for the Philadelphia Phillies (Section 123, Row 31, Seats 1 and 2) for a mutually agreeable game in the 2026 season. Tickets valued around $300.
Starting bid
A collection of all items included in the Phillies 2025 Season Giveaway: 2024 NL East Champions Replica Pennant, Opening Night T-Shirt, Knit Hat, Phanatic Widget Hat, Aaron Nola Replica Jersey, Women's Puffer Vest, Zack Wheeler Bobble Head, Phanatic Children's Book, Retro Phillies Cap, "Fightins Season" Phillies Tee, Kyle Schwarber Card Show Bobble, Board Shorts, Phanatic Beach Towel, Realmuto Bobble Head, Brandon Marsh Basketball Jersey, Floppy Hat, Trea Turner Sunglasses, Bryce Harper Funko Pop! Collectible, Sustainable Cap, and a Phillies Lunch Tote. Valued at over $600.
Starting bid
Autographed 8x10 photo of Jake Elliot. Includes certificate of authenticity. Donated by The Philadelphia Eagles.
Starting bid
Autographed 8x10 photo of Nakobe Dean. Includes certificate of authenticity. Donated by The Philadelphia Eagles.
Starting bid
Your choice between two expert-led services, both designed to provide clarity and confidence in your financial journey:
Option A: Tax Preparation
• Individual tax return filing (Tax Year 2025 or any prior year)
• Business return prep for Corporations, S-Corps, or Partnerships with minimal activity
• Guidance on tax compliance best practices
• Virtual consultation with a licensed tax expert
Option B: Tax Resolution
• IRS tax transcript retrieval and review
• Evaluation of notices, liens, or garnishments
• Strategic insight into relief programs
• Preventive tax issue consultation
Valued at $1,000
Starting bid
Two complimentary entree cards to be utilized at a local Turning Point location. Valued at approximately $80 total.
Starting bid
Package of 5, 30 minute personal training sessions with vTrainers - redeemable at any of their six locations! Estimated value $500.
Starting bid
Package of 5, 30 minute personal training sessions with vTrainers - redeemable at any of their six locations! Estimated value $500.
Starting bid
An evening babysitter for up to four hours, any time after 6:00pm. Provided by the Philadelphia Nanny Network. Certificate includes agency fee and babysitter's pay. Not valid for holiday weekends. Estimated value $175.
Starting bid
Enjoy a Shabbat Dinner hosted by Tribe 12's Rabbi Megan! This meal will take place on a mutually agreed upon date and serves up to 10 people. The value of this package is $800.
Starting bid
An autographed Philadelphia Flyers puck, donated by the Flyers.
Starting bid
Two small or one medium challah of your choice. Homemade by our own "challah fairy" - Paige GoldMarche.
Starting bid
Limited Edition 22x30" Lithograph Print of the work "Jewish Symbols" by Claire "Klari" Goodman.
Description of the Piece:
The glow from the Eternal Light flows out of the painting to encompass all and a spark from it comes down to light the Chanukah Menorah. The two tablets of the Ten Commandments intersect inside the Eternal Light. The Mezuzah contains the Shema. The Passover Seder Plate is seen behind the Spice Box, Candles and Kiddush Cup, which along with the Challah represent the Sabbath. The Havdalah Candle, which separates the Sabbath from the rest of the week, separates the two sides of the Book of Life, suggestive of the High Holidays….Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, as does the Shofar which is ‘large’ to indicate the loudness of its’ sound. In the lower right corner, the Megillah opens to read the story of Queen Esther and next to it are the Lulov and Esrog, used to celebrate Sukkot. The Chanukah Dreidel spins in the upper corner. Near the center of the picture, one of the straps from the Tefillin Box, wraps itself around the Torah, as another strap intertwines and becomes the stripes on the Israeli flag. The Torah lies open in the lower point of the Star of David, and the Yad is formed by the “A” in the word shalom peace. A Kippah, or Yarmulke, lies near the Torah, and the whole design is included in the shape of a Jewish Star, which is outlined in the word, SHALOM, all along its border.
About the Artist:
Klari Goodman was a graduate of the Newark Public School of Fine and Industrial Arts in NJ. She learned via night courses at the RI School of Design during the depression. She earned her BA from the University of RI and an M. Ed from RI College. She was an active member of Temple Beth Israel in Providence, where she started the Temple Nursery School.
Starting bid
A gift card to local Jewish Restaurant and Deli, The Kibitz Room! Value $50.
