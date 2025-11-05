Tribe 12 Silent Auction - Hanukkah 2025

Limited Edition 22x30" Lithograph Print of the work "Jewish Symbols" by Claire "Klari" Goodman.





Description of the Piece:

The glow from the Eternal Light flows out of the painting to encompass all and a spark from it comes down to light the Chanukah Menorah. The two tablets of the Ten Commandments intersect inside the Eternal Light. The Mezuzah contains the Shema. The Passover Seder Plate is seen behind the Spice Box, Candles and Kiddush Cup, which along with the Challah represent the Sabbath. The Havdalah Candle, which separates the Sabbath from the rest of the week, separates the two sides of the Book of Life, suggestive of the High Holidays….Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, as does the Shofar which is ‘large’ to indicate the loudness of its’ sound. In the lower right corner, the Megillah opens to read the story of Queen Esther and next to it are the Lulov and Esrog, used to celebrate Sukkot. The Chanukah Dreidel spins in the upper corner. Near the center of the picture, one of the straps from the Tefillin Box, wraps itself around the Torah, as another strap intertwines and becomes the stripes on the Israeli flag. The Torah lies open in the lower point of the Star of David, and the Yad is formed by the “A” in the word shalom peace. A Kippah, or Yarmulke, lies near the Torah, and the whole design is included in the shape of a Jewish Star, which is outlined in the word, SHALOM, all along its border.





About the Artist:

Klari Goodman was a graduate of the Newark Public School of Fine and Industrial Arts in NJ. She learned via night courses at the RI School of Design during the depression. She earned her BA from the University of RI and an M. Ed from RI College. She was an active member of Temple Beth Israel in Providence, where she started the Temple Nursery School.