Rocky Wall Entertainment

Hosted by

Rocky Wall Entertainment

About this event

Turn, Turn, Turn - Rocky Wall Benefit House Concert Fundraiser - TICKETED EVENT

Mt Rockwood Rd & Rocky Wall Rd

Silver Bay, MN 55614, USA

Living Room Seating
$40

Prime indoor seating in the main living room of this log lodge home. Known as the best listening room on the North Shore of Lake Superior. Enjoy fine music and assorted appetizers and beverages in a beautiful home overlooking a million-dollar view of Lake Superior and the Palisade Valley of Tettegouche State Park.

Deck Seating
$30

Prime outdoor deck seating off of the main living room. Excellent sound in an outdoor setting overlooking a million-dollar view of Lake Superior and the Palisade Valley of Tettegouche State Park.

Add a donation for Rocky Wall Entertainment

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