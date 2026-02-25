Two Rivers Martial Arts

Offered by

Two Rivers Martial Arts

About the memberships

Two Rivers Martial Arts Monthly Tuition

Monthly Tuition
$65

Renews monthly

Monthly tuition for participation in Two Rivers Martial Arts instructional programs.
Tuition payments are program service fees and are not tax-deductible.

Two Students
$130

Renews monthly

Monthly tuition for participation in Two Rivers Martial Arts instructional programs.
Tuition payments are program service fees and are not tax-deductible.

Three Students
$162.50

Renews monthly

Monthly tuition for participation in Two Rivers Martial Arts instructional programs.
Tuition payments are program service fees and are not tax-deductible.

1st Student = $65

2nd Student = $65

3rd Student = 32.50

Four Students
$167.50

Renews monthly

Monthly tuition for participation in Two Rivers Martial Arts instructional programs.
Tuition payments are program service fees and are not tax-deductible.

1st Student = $65

2nd Student = $65

3rd Student = $32.50

4th Student = $5

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