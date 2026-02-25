Two Rivers Martial Arts Monthly Tuition

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Monthly tuition for participation in Two Rivers Martial Arts instructional programs.
Tuition payments are program service fees and are not tax-deductible.
Renews monthly
Monthly tuition for participation in Two Rivers Martial Arts instructional programs.
Tuition payments are program service fees and are not tax-deductible.
Renews monthly
Monthly tuition for participation in Two Rivers Martial Arts instructional programs.
Tuition payments are program service fees and are not tax-deductible.
1st Student = $65
2nd Student = $65
3rd Student = 32.50
Renews monthly
Monthly tuition for participation in Two Rivers Martial Arts instructional programs.
Tuition payments are program service fees and are not tax-deductible.
1st Student = $65
2nd Student = $65
3rd Student = $32.50
4th Student = $5
$
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