TWST4Girls Graduation Gala

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About this event
Get your early bird attendee ticket at a discounted price while tickets last. This elegant, formal evening will feature a plated three-course meal, keynote speaker, graduate recognitions, and a powerful celebration of our scholars’ journeys.
This elegant, formal evening will feature a plated three-course meal, keynote speaker, graduate recognitions, and a powerful celebration of our scholars’ journeys.
Each graduate will receive one complimentary ticket to attend the gala.
This elegant, plated evening will feature a keynote speaker, graduate recognitions, and a powerful celebration of our scholars’ journeys.
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