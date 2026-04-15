TWST4Girls

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TWST4Girls

About this event

TWST4Girls Graduation Gala

217 Woerner Rd

Houston, TX 77090, USA

Early Bird TWST Attendee
$50
Available until May 18

Get your early bird attendee ticket at a discounted price while tickets last. This elegant, formal evening will feature a plated three-course meal, keynote speaker, graduate recognitions, and a powerful celebration of our scholars’ journeys.

TWST GA Attendee
$75

This elegant, formal evening will feature a plated three-course meal, keynote speaker, graduate recognitions, and a powerful celebration of our scholars’ journeys.

TWST Graduate c/o 2026
Free

 Each graduate will receive one complimentary ticket to attend the gala.
This elegant, plated evening will feature a keynote speaker, graduate recognitions, and a powerful celebration of our scholars’ journeys.

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