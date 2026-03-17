UJ Kids Carnival '26

About this event
DE 19967
This ticket allows entry for 1 child. Activities are geared for a younger crowd (under 12).
Babies(too young to participate in the fun are free)
This is a fundraiser for us, so THANK YOU!
Sponsor a carnival game! Your business name and logo will be displayed on the game booth sign!
Plus a unique code to invite your community to attend for free.
Max spots - 15
Sponsor the Face Painting, Coloring Station, Free Popcorn, or Picture Spot with our inflatable Peacock.
Plus a unique code to invite your community to attend for free.
1 Sponsor per Activity
🌟 Presenting Sponsor — $2,500
Make your mark on the magic! As our Presenting Sponsor your business will be featured on the event flyer, across all social media promotion, and your banner will be displayed prominently at the event. A speaking opportunity is available as well — and if you have a mascot we would love to have them join the fun! 🎉
This is the ultimate way to show your community that you believe in bringing joy, healing, and fun to families facing cancer.
Your sponsorship also includes a unique code to invite your entire community to attend for free.
✨ Only 1 spot available!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!