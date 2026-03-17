UJ Kids Carnival '26

🌟 Presenting Sponsor — $2,500





Make your mark on the magic! As our Presenting Sponsor your business will be featured on the event flyer, across all social media promotion, and your banner will be displayed prominently at the event. A speaking opportunity is available as well — and if you have a mascot we would love to have them join the fun! 🎉





This is the ultimate way to show your community that you believe in bringing joy, healing, and fun to families facing cancer.





Your sponsorship also includes a unique code to invite your entire community to attend for free.





✨ Only 1 spot available!