Unstoppable Joy
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Unstoppable Joy

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Unstoppable Joy

Our mission

Unstoppable Joy empowers cancer warriors, caregivers, and pets by providing free self-care services and resources. Through community events and fundraising, we aim to raise hope and transform lives in the fight against cancer.

Events
Events
UJ Kids Carnival '26
Event
UJ Kids Carnival '26
Jun 7, 1:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
Captain’s Quarters Arcade & Go Karts 35291 Atlantic Ave Millville, DE 19967
Get your tickets
The Joy Table — An Italian Summer
Event
The Joy Table — An Italian Summer
Sep 19, 5:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
Stevensville, MD 21666, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Unstoppable Joy Community Circle
UJ Community Circle – Starting at $10/MonthJoin the UJ Community Circle and become an essential part of our mission to support cancer warriors and their families. Set up a recurring monthly gift or make a one-time donation - every contribution makes a difference!As a Community Circle member or drop-in visitor, your gift of $10 or more gives you access to:Local Office AccessSalt Room TherapyRed Light TherapyBioMat SessionsVibration Bed TherapyReflexologyAnd more self-care services to support your healing journeyVirtual ProgramsAccess our online self-care plans from anywhere, anytimeN.O.A.H. Program – Pets Welcome!Because healing is a family affair, our N.O.A.H. (Nurturing Our Animals with Healing) program supports the four-legged members of your family tooYour gift ensures that cancer warriors, caregivers, and their families always have a place to turn – for their mind, body, and spirit.Together, we are Unstoppable.
Donate today
Shop
Unstoppable Shop
Support our cause by purchasing t-shirts, candles, tea, and more!
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$5 Christmas Tree Ribbon
Custom
$5 Christmas Tree Ribbon
Purchase a $5 ribbon to honor or remember a loved one - including beloved pets - on our annual Christmas ribbon tree.Each ribbon celebrates warriors still fighting, remembers those we've lost, and shows that our community stands together against cancer.The tree will be on display at our Berlin office throughout December.We'll place your ribbon with love. 💜
Learn more

Our website

https://unstoppablejoyco.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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