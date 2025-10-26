Donation

Unstoppable Joy Community Circle

UJ Community Circle – Starting at $10/MonthJoin the UJ Community Circle and become an essential part of our mission to support cancer warriors and their families. Set up a recurring monthly gift or make a one-time donation - every contribution makes a difference!As a Community Circle member or drop-in visitor, your gift of $10 or more gives you access to:Local Office AccessSalt Room TherapyRed Light TherapyBioMat SessionsVibration Bed TherapyReflexologyAnd more self-care services to support your healing journeyVirtual ProgramsAccess our online self-care plans from anywhere, anytimeN.O.A.H. Program – Pets Welcome!Because healing is a family affair, our N.O.A.H. (Nurturing Our Animals with Healing) program supports the four-legged members of your family tooYour gift ensures that cancer warriors, caregivers, and their families always have a place to turn – for their mind, body, and spirit.Together, we are Unstoppable.