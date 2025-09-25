UNF Black Alumni Week '26

This one’s for the alumni who still like to step out—but also like to be back home before the streetlights come on. 👀





The Black Alumni Social: Pregame is the grown & sexy kickoff to Friday night. Think smooth R&B, strong drinks, and even stronger vibes—without the crowd of 18-year-olds still figuring out life.

We're pulling up with:



🍽 Free food

🥂 Free drinks (yes, the bar is open!)

💨 Cigars & hookahs available

🪑 Table reservations for you and your crew

🎶 Strictly R&B – no trap, no TikTok dances, just vibes





This space is curated for our 21+ alumni who want to reconnect, chill, and vibe without having to scream over a DJ playing Lil Uzi. You’re welcome to stay for the full Black Alumni Social, which opens up to the younger crowd at 11PM, or dip when the knees start clicking.