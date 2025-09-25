UNF Black Alumni Week '26

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About this event
Join us for the highly anticipated third annual Mental Health 101 and this time we're taking it to the Xtreme! Get ready for an evening of inspiration, empowerment, and open dialogue as we promote mental health through physical health by hosting a Xtreme Hip Hop class with UNF Alumni, Mark Harris! Come have a great time, relieve some stress and work out with friends!
Discover endless opportunities to connect and advance your career at our thriving Networking Forum. Over the years, this event has experienced remarkable growth, attracting a diverse range of employers actively seeking talented individuals like you. It's the ultimate platform to engage with industry professionals, HR representatives, and potential colleagues. Build valuable relationships, gain insights from experts, and explore exciting job prospects. Don't miss this exceptional chance to expand your network and seize your career aspirations. Join us at the Networking Forum and open doors to a world of possibilities.
Discover endless opportunities to connect and advance your career at our thriving Networking Forum. Over the years, this event has experienced remarkable growth, attracting a diverse range of employers actively seeking talented individuals like you. It's the ultimate platform to engage with industry professionals, HR representatives, and potential colleagues. Build valuable relationships, gain insights from experts, and explore exciting job prospects. Don't miss this exceptional chance to expand your network and seize your career aspirations. Join us at the Networking Forum and open doors to a world of possibilities.
Be a part of something extraordinary and join us as a volunteer for our exciting campus tour! As an integral part of our team, you'll have the incredible opportunity to showcase our vibrant campus to prospective students and their families. Guided by your passion and knowledge, you'll provide an insider's perspective, sharing personal experiences and highlighting the unique features that make our campus a special place. Engage with enthusiastic visitors, answer questions, and help them envision their future at our esteemed institution. Join us as a volunteer for our campus tour and make a lasting impact on the lives of prospective students. Together, let's inspire the next generation of scholars and create unforgettable campus experiences!
We’re switching things up this year!
Instead of a happy hour, we’re hitting the lanes for a night of strikes, spares, and Black excellence. Join the UNF Black Alumni Association for Black Alumni Bowling Night as we kick off BAW ‘26 with food, laughter, and a little friendly competition. Whether you're a bowling champ or just here for the vibes, this is the perfect way to reconnect, relax, and roll into the weekend.
This one’s for the alumni who still like to step out—but also like to be back home before the streetlights come on. 👀
The Black Alumni Social: Pregame is the grown & sexy kickoff to Friday night. Think smooth R&B, strong drinks, and even stronger vibes—without the crowd of 18-year-olds still figuring out life.
We're pulling up with:
🍽 Free food
🥂 Free drinks (yes, the bar is open!)
💨 Cigars & hookahs available
🪑 Table reservations for you and your crew
🎶 Strictly R&B – no trap, no TikTok dances, just vibes
This space is curated for our 21+ alumni who want to reconnect, chill, and vibe without having to scream over a DJ playing Lil Uzi. You’re welcome to stay for the full Black Alumni Social, which opens up to the younger crowd at 11PM, or dip when the knees start clicking.
This one’s for the alumni who still like to step out—but also like to be back home before the streetlights come on. 👀
The Black Alumni Social: Pregame is the grown & sexy kickoff to Friday night. Think smooth R&B, strong drinks, and even stronger vibes—without the crowd of 18-year-olds still figuring out life.
We're pulling up with:
🍽 Free food
🥂 Free drinks (yes, the bar is open!)
💨 Cigars & hookahs available
🪑 Table reservations for you and your crew
🎶 Strictly R&B – no trap, no TikTok dances, just vibes
This space is curated for our 21+ alumni who want to reconnect, chill, and vibe without having to scream over a DJ playing Lil Uzi. You’re welcome to stay for the full Black Alumni Social, which opens up to the younger crowd at 11PM, or dip when the knees start clicking.
Includes entrance for 4
This one’s for the alumni who still like to step out—but also like to be back home before the streetlights come on. 👀
The Black Alumni Social: Pregame is the grown & sexy kickoff to Friday night. Think smooth R&B, strong drinks, and even stronger vibes—without the crowd of 18-year-olds still figuring out life.
We're pulling up with:
🍽 Free food
🥂 Free drinks (yes, the bar is open!)
💨 Cigars & hookahs available
🪑 Table reservations for you and your crew
🎶 Strictly R&B – no trap, no TikTok dances, just vibes
This space is curated for our 21+ alumni who want to reconnect, chill, and vibe without having to scream over a DJ playing Lil Uzi. You’re welcome to stay for the full Black Alumni Social, which opens up to the younger crowd at 11PM, or dip when the knees start clicking.
After the grown folks wrap up the Pregame, the energy shifts and the doors open for everybody to come celebrate a full decade of vibes, culture, and Black excellence.
This is Part Two of the night — the official 10th Anniversary of the Black Alumni Social, and it's the only place to be once the clock strikes 11.
Expect:
💃🏽 DJs spinning everything from classic R&B to new-age bops
🍽 Open Bar
🎉 A celebration of TEN years of memories, laughter, line dances, and late-night magic
At 11PM, the space becomes open to the 18+ crowd, so if you’re coming from the Pregame and want to stay, just hang tight — the night is just getting started.
This is more than just a party — it’s a homecoming for every class, every crew, and every memory made under the stars at The Backyard.
After the grown folks wrap up the Pregame, the energy shifts and the doors open for everybody to come celebrate a full decade of vibes, culture, and Black excellence.
This is Part Two of the night — the official 10th Anniversary of the Black Alumni Social, and it's the only place to be once the clock strikes 11.
Expect:
💃🏽 DJs spinning everything from classic R&B to new-age bops
🍽 Open Bar
🎉 A celebration of TEN years of memories, laughter, line dances, and late-night magic
At 11PM, the space becomes open to the 18+ crowd, so if you’re coming from the Pregame and want to stay, just hang tight — the night is just getting started.
This is more than just a party — it’s a homecoming for every class, every crew, and every memory made under the stars at The Backyard.
We’re bringing the heat to Lot 14 as we celebrate 10 years of The Tailgate—a true Black Alumni Week tradition. And this year, we’re opening up space for local Black-owned vendors to be part of the action!
Whether you sell food, fashion, skincare, or something in between—this is your chance to showcase your brand in front of hundreds of alumni, students, and supporters.
From good music to good food to good vibes—this is the place to be during BAW '26. Come turn up AND turn a profit.
For questions or special requests, please contact us at [email protected].
Let’s celebrate a decade of excellence together!
1 Black Alumni Social Ticket
1 BAW ‘26 Jersey
We saved the best for last.
Black Alumni Week ain’t going out quiet — Grand Finale: Juice Jam is the exclamation point on a week full of love, laughs, late nights, and legacy.
This is where the recap turns into a celebration.
Where the group chats link up in real life.
Where the alumni, the students, the old heads, and the new faces all land in the same room one last time.
Music all night.
Drinks flowing.
Vibes on 100.
If you’ve been outside all week, this is how you close it out.
And if you’ve been pacing yourself? This is where you empty the tank.
Pull up. Toast the week.
Let’s send Black Alumni Week off the only way we know how — loud, proud, and together. 🍾🔥
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