Bottles of whiskey and glasses sit on a wooden table in the foreground, while a warmly lit bar and people enjoying themselves are visible in the background.
UP North America Association

Hosted by

UP North America Association

About this event

Whiskey Club

General Admission
Pay what you can
  • How it works: To split the total event expenses completely evenly among all attendees, we are using this open payment form. Once the final evening concludes and we have the exact receipts, we will then contact all attendees with the final split amount to be settled.
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