Whiskey Club

How it works: To split the total event expenses completely evenly among all attendees, we are using this open payment form. Once the final evening concludes and we have the exact receipts, we will then contact all attendees with the final split amount to be settled.
How it works: To split the total event expenses completely evenly among all attendees, we are using this open payment form. Once the final evening concludes and we have the exact receipts, we will then contact all attendees with the final split amount to be settled.
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