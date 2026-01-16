About this shop
Send a personalized Valentine message to a Summit Christian Academy student! Your gift includes one Valentine-Gram delivered to the student's classroom and recognition on our Wall of Love. Perfect for family and friends near or far to share love and support our school.
Send a personalized Valentine message and celebrate your generosity with a Silver Heart on our Wall of Love! Your donation also includes a special add-on: a festive balloon bouquet delivered to the student’s classroom. Support our school while creating unforgettable Valentine’s Day memories! Silver, Gold, and Platinum Heart donations may be made on behalf of multiple siblings within the same family, the add-on will be shared, but each will receive the Valentine-Gram message.
Send a personalized Valentine message and be honored with a Gold Heart on our Wall of Love! Your generous donation includes both a festive balloon bouquet and a flower bouquet delivered along with the student’s Valentine-Gram gift bag, making their Valentine’s Day truly unforgettable. Support a student and help create lasting memories while investing in our school’s mission! Silver, Gold, and Platinum Heart donations may be made on behalf of multiple siblings within the same family, the add-on will be shared, but each will receive the Valentine-Gram message.
Send a personalized Valentine message and be honored with a Platinum Heart on our Wall of Love! Your generous donation includes a festive balloon bouquet, a flower bouquet, and giant teddy bear delivered along with the student’s Valentine-Gram gift bag, making their Valentine’s Day truly unforgettable. Support a student and help create lasting memories while investing in our school’s mission! Silver, Gold, and Platinum Heart donations may be made on behalf of multiple siblings within the same family, the add-on will be shared, but each will receive the Valentine-Gram message.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!