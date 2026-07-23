Two women, one holding a cello and the other smiling, are featured in the foreground against a background of flickering candles and text announcing "Candlelight Music Valentine's Edition."
Kind Conservatory Inc

Hosted by

Kind Conservatory Inc

About this event

Valentine’s Candlelight: Dinner and Concert

210 Pocatello Ave

Pocatello, ID 83201, USA

Early Bird Ticket
$45
Available until Sep 2
  • 6:30 PM Reception: Small plates and refreshments.
  • 7:00 PM Preconcert talk
  • 7:30 PM Concert

Make a bigger impact:
Add a gift at checkout to underwrite a student’s month of lessons or a competition fee.

Candlelight Ticket
$50

6:30 PM Reception: Small plates and refreshments.
7:00 PM Preconcert talk
7:30 PM Concert

$100 Fuji Steakhouse Certificate
$85
Armenian Grandma Baklava (6 pieces)
$15

Armenian BAKLAVA (WALNUT). Batch, 6 pc.
Crisp phyllo layers, walnuts, and butter, finished with honey syrup.


ALLERGEN INFORMATION
Contains: Wheat (gluten), Milk, Eggs, Walnuts (tree nuts)
Made in a kitchen that also uses: peanuts, soy, and sesame. Cross-contact is possible.


IDAHO COTTAGE FOOD NOTICE
This product was made in a home kitchen that is not inspected or regulated by the State of Idaho or the local health department.

VIP Candlelight Table for Two
$160
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy the concert together from a reserved candlelit VIP table. Includes admission and VIP seating for two guests—a $10 savings compared with two individual $85 tickets. Limited availability.

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