Valentine’s Candlelight: Dinner and Concert

About this event
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6:30 PM Reception: Small plates and refreshments.
7:00 PM Preconcert talk
7:30 PM Concert
Armenian BAKLAVA (WALNUT). Batch, 6 pc.
Crisp phyllo layers, walnuts, and butter, finished with honey syrup.
ALLERGEN INFORMATION
Contains: Wheat (gluten), Milk, Eggs, Walnuts (tree nuts)
Made in a kitchen that also uses: peanuts, soy, and sesame. Cross-contact is possible.
IDAHO COTTAGE FOOD NOTICE
This product was made in a home kitchen that is not inspected or regulated by the State of Idaho or the local health department.
Enjoy the concert together from a reserved candlelit VIP table. Includes admission and VIP seating for two guests—a $10 savings compared with two individual $85 tickets. Limited availability.
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