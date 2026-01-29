Thurston County Inclusion

Hosted by

Thurston County Inclusion

About this event

Valentines STEAM Event

7075 Pacific Ave SE

Lacey, WA 98503, USA

Youth Registration
$5.50

Your contribution helps keep our programs running and covers event costs.


Thank you so much for your support!


Tickets are non-refundable, including no-shows and cancellations, as proceeds cover event preparation costs. If you cannot attend, please email [email protected] to receive a credit toward a future TCI event. Review TCI ticket policy in the event description.

No Cost Registration
Free

This ticket grants entry to TCI event at no cost. Only TCI Participants 5 years old-22 years old need to register for the event. After answering the registration questions, a confirmation email will be sent to you.

Pay at Door
Free

Your contribution helps keep our programs running and covers event costs. This option you can pay the fee on site at event.


Thank you so much for your support!


Tickets are non-refundable, including no-shows and cancellations, as proceeds cover event preparation costs. If you cannot attend, please email [email protected] to receive a credit toward a future TCI event. Review TCI ticket policy in the event description.

Add a donation for Thurston County Inclusion

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!