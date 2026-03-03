Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #2268

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Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #2268

About this event

Vet Run 2026

113 S First Colonial Rd STE 134

Virginia Beach, VA 23454, USA

Rider/Driver
$25

Advance Purchase Rider/Driver

Passenger
$15

Advance Purchase Passenger

Vet Run T-Shirt- Small
$25

Advance Purchase for Vet Run 2026 T-Shirt. Shirts will be available at the event.

Vet Run T-Shirt- Medium
$25

Advance Purchase for Vet Run 2026 T-Shirt. Shirts will be available at the event.

Vet Run T-Shirt- Large
$25

Advance Purchase for Vet Run 2026 T-Shirt. Shirts will be available at the event.

Vet Run T-Shirt- 1XL
$25

Advance Purchase for Vet Run 2026 T-Shirt. Shirts will be available at the event.

Vet Run T-Shirt- 2XL
$25

Advance Purchase for Vet Run 2026 T-Shirt. Shirts will be available at the event.

Vet Run T-Shirt- 3XL
$30

Advance Purchase for Vet Run 2026 T-Shirt. Shirts will be available at the event.

Vet Run T-Shirt- 4XL
$30

Advance Purchase for Vet Run 2026 T-Shirt. Shirts will be available at the event.

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