Veterans Care Trust Fund, Inaugural Gala "A Night to Benefit Rural Veterans"

Each ticket includes cocktail hour starting at 1700, Bourbon and Cigar Bar, appetizers, choice of meal, dessert, music & dancing & silent Auction Bidding.
Medal Of Honor Table Sponsor
$2,500
Medal Of Honor Table Sponsor $2,500.00:
1. Eight Tickets to the Gala, Logo at Table.
2. VIP entry at 1630 for meet-and-greet with speaker, Bourbon and Cigar Bar, Mocktails, Appetizers.
3. Add your advertisement to our swag bags.
4. Your Logo and full page advertisement in our Gala Event Program Brochure.
5. Your Logo and Link on our Webpage for 2025 with monthly posts on our social media pages.
Purple Heart Table Sponsor
$2,000
Purple Heart Sponsor $2,000.00:
1. Eight Tickets to the Gala, Logo at Table
2. VIP entry at 1630 for meet-and-greet with speaker, Bourbon and Cigar Bar, Mocktails, Appetizers.
3. Add your advertisement to our swag bags
4. Your Logo and half page advertisement in our Gala Event Program Brochure.
5. Your Logo on our Webpage for 2025 with 6 posts in 2025 on our social media pages.
Gold Star Family Table Sponsor
$1,500
Gold Star Family Sponsor $1,500.00:
1. Eight Tickets to the Gala, Logo at Table
2. VIP entry at 1630 for meet-and-greet with speaker, Bourbon and Cigar Bar, Mocktails, Appetizers.
3. Add your advertisement to our swag bags
4. Your Logo and 1/4 page advertisement in our Gala Event Program Brochure.
5. Your Logo on our Webpage for 2025 with 4 posts in 2025 on our social media pages.
