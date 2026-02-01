VFW Post 2924 Farmers Market

About this event
Reserve your spot for the Post 2924 Farmers Market. Veteran Owned and Operated businesses must must provide valid Military ID at time of registration.
Reserve your spot for both days of the Post 2924 Farmers Market. Veteran Owned and Operated businesses must must provide valid Military ID at time of registration.
This is to register a veteran organization ONLY (not selling a product) providing informational activities during the Market.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!