VFW Post 2924 "Joshua Palms"
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Our mission
VFW Post 2924 'Joshua Palms' supports veterans and their families through community engagement, hosting events like farmers markets to foster connections and provide resources for those who served our country.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
All-American Summer Nights Sponsorship
May 2 - Jun 27
| 5 dates & times
10184 Hesperia Rd, Hesperia, CA 92345, USA
Get your tickets
Event
All-American Summer Nights
May 2 - Jun 27
| 5 dates & times
10184 Hesperia Rd, Hesperia, CA 92345, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
VFW Post 2924 Building Fund
$0 of $100,000 goal
Donate today
Membership
VFW Post 2924 "Joshua Palms" Sponsorship
Interested in becoming a Sponsor? Become an Annual Sponsor below. Our dates run 1 July through 30 June. This will give you the maximum visibility of your Post Sponsorship.
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Membership
VFW Post 2924 "Joshua Palms" Annual Membership
Pay your annual VFW membership here.
View membership
Our website
https://www.vfw2924.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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