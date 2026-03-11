About the memberships
Renews yearly on: July 1
Annual membership is designated for those individuals who attended Virginia State, or any of its previous designations.
No expiration
Life membership provides you the opportunity to make a lifetime membership commitment to the Virginia State University Alumni Association.
Renews yearly on: July 1
Associate membership is designated for those individuals who did not attend Virginia State, or any of its previous designations.
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