Virginia State University Military Alumni Chapter Of The VSUAA, Inc.

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Virginia State University Military Alumni Chapter Of The VSUAA, Inc.

About the memberships

Virginia State University Alumni Association

VSUAA Annual Membership
$30

Renews yearly on: July 1

Annual membership is designated for those individuals who attended Virginia State, or any of its previous designations.

VSUAA Life Membership
$750

No expiration

Life membership provides you the opportunity to make a lifetime membership commitment to the Virginia State University Alumni Association.

VSUAA Associate Membership
$30

Renews yearly on: July 1

Associate membership is designated for those individuals who did not attend Virginia State, or any of its previous designations.

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