Virginia State University Military Alumni Chapter Of The VSUAA, Inc.

Virginia State University Alumni Association
Alumni graduate from the university, but the university never graduates from its alumni. Membership in the Virginia State University Alumni Association is one of the best ways to maintain a lifelong connection to Virginia State University. As an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, your membership helps to strengthen the vitality of the Association by infusing your talents, skills, experiences, and expertise into a membership roster that helps make Virginia State University the strongest institution possible. Show your Trojan pride by joining or renewing your Virginia State University Alumni Association membership today!