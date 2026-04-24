Virginia State University Military Alumni Chapter Of The VSUAA, Inc.
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Our mission

The Virginia State University Military Alumni Chapter fosters connections among military alumni, current cadets, and leaders, promoting mentorship and support through events like Rally Point, which also raises funds for scholarships to empower future leaders.
Past events
Past events
Event
Reminder - Action Required to Attend Military Ball on Fort Lee Military Base
Apr 24, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
Fort Greggs Adams Club 9009 Battle Dr, Fort Lee, VA 23801, USA
Event
Rally Point: VSU
Apr 23, 5:30 - 7:30 PM EDT
20809 2nd Ave, Petersburg, VA 23803, USA
Event
VSU Student Leadership Conference
Mar 24, 8:30 - 1:00 PM EDT
Virginia State University Gateway Event Center
More ways to support us
Membership
VSU ROTC Hall of Fame
The Virginia State University Trojan Warrior ROTC Program’s Hall of Fame aims to recognize and honor individuals whose service embodies exceptional contributions, dedication, and patriotism. These military and civilian individuals have significantly impacted the United States Army and the Trojan Warrior ROTC Program, enhancing Virginia State University's image and reputation through their exemplary service and achievements. An Inductee’s service is a source of inspiration and pride for all of us.
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The Military Alumni Chapter Of Virginia State University Alumni Association
Membership
The Military Alumni Chapter Of Virginia State University Alumni Association
The Virginia State University Military Alumni Chapter is a dynamic community of military leaders—past, present, and future—united by their shared roots in the ROTC program at Virginia State University. Our mission is to strengthen connections, provide meaningful support to our members, and inspire the next generation of military officers. Committed to honoring our legacy, we work diligently to create opportunities that empower future leaders and uphold the proud tradition of excellence at VSU.Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission.
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Virginia State University Alumni Association
Membership
Virginia State University Alumni Association
Alumni graduate from the university, but the university never graduates from its alumni. Membership in the Virginia State University Alumni Association is one of the best ways to maintain a lifelong connection to Virginia State University. As an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, your membership helps to strengthen the vitality of the Association by infusing your talents, skills, experiences, and expertise into a membership roster that helps make Virginia State University the strongest institution possible. Show your Trojan pride by joining or renewing your Virginia State University Alumni Association membership today!
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Our website

https://vsumilitaryalumni.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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