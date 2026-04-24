Virginia State University Military Alumni Chapter Of The VSUAA, Inc.

Membership

The Military Alumni Chapter Of Virginia State University Alumni Association

The Virginia State University Military Alumni Chapter is a dynamic community of military leaders—past, present, and future—united by their shared roots in the ROTC program at Virginia State University. Our mission is to strengthen connections, provide meaningful support to our members, and inspire the next generation of military officers. Committed to honoring our legacy, we work diligently to create opportunities that empower future leaders and uphold the proud tradition of excellence at VSU.Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission.