The Military Alumni Chapter Of Virginia State University Alumni Association

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: July 1 at EDT
Membership is open to anyone who attended or graduated from Virginia State University and those who love and support the VSU ROTC Warrior Battalion. Annual memberships are effective from July 1st through June 30th each year.
No expiration
Life Members are persons who are recognized in conjunction by the Board of Directors of Virginia State University Alumni Association (VSUAA) and this Military Alumni Chapter upon receipt of designated lifetime membership dues.
Renews yearly on: July 1 at EDT
Associate Members are persons meeting any of the following criteria shall be eligible for Associate Membership:
1. Any Officer, past or present, who has served on the Virginia State University's ROTC staff.
2. Any Commissioned Officer or Non-Commissioned Officer, active or retired.
3. Anyone who is in good standing with the VSUAA, having paid annual VSUAA dues and having paid the Military Alumni chapter dues, and may have:
a) Attended Virginia State University and graduated.
b) Attended Virginia State University but did not graduate.
c) Anyone who did not attend a University/College and did not graduate but has been granted membership by any Chapter affiliated with the Virginia State University Alumni Association and accepted for membership by VSUMAC.
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