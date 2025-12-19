The Military Alumni Chapter Of Virginia State University Alumni Association

Associate Members are persons meeting any of the following criteria shall be eligible for Associate Membership:





1. Any Officer, past or present, who has served on the Virginia State University's ROTC staff.

2. Any Commissioned Officer or Non-Commissioned Officer, active or retired.

3. Anyone who is in good standing with the VSUAA, having paid annual VSUAA dues and having paid the Military Alumni chapter dues, and may have:





a) Attended Virginia State University and graduated.

b) Attended Virginia State University but did not graduate.

c) Anyone who did not attend a University/College and did not graduate but has been granted membership by any Chapter affiliated with the Virginia State University Alumni Association and accepted for membership by VSUMAC.