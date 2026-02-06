Andrew Dougherty Vision Foundation

Andrew Dougherty Vision Foundation

Vision Impact CE Program – Registration & Booth Sponsorships

Westlake Village

CA, USA

Supporting Booth Sponsor — Tier One
$1,000

Standard Booth Sponsorship

  • One exhibitor table during registration and scheduled breaks
  • Direct engagement with attending optometrists in a professional setting
  • Recognition on the event acknowledgment slide
  • Inclusion in post-event thank-you communication

Supporting Booth Sponsors help offset event costs and support ADVF’s global vision care initiatives.

Impact Booth Sponsor —  Tier Two
$2,500

Enhanced Booth Sponsorship | Limited Availability


Includes all Supporting Booth Sponsor benefits, plus:


  • Priority booth placement in a high-traffic area
  • Verbal acknowledgment during opening remarks
  • Logo inclusion on select ADVF and UVP digital event materials



Impact Booth Sponsors play an elevated role in supporting physician education and global vision outreach.

Vision Partner Booth — Tier Three
$5,000

Premier Booth Sponsorship | Limited Availability


The Vision Partner Booth represents the highest level of sponsorship support for this program.


Includes all Impact Booth Sponsor benefits, plus:

  • Premier booth placement
  • Prominent logo placement on opening and closing program slides
  • Recognition as a Vision Partner supporting global vision care initiatives
  • Featured acknowledgment in post-event communications distributed to attendees

Vision Partner contributions directly support surgical outreach, physician training, and sustainable vision care programs led by the Andrew Dougherty Vision Foundation.

