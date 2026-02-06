Vision Impact CE Program – Registration & Booth Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
Standard Booth Sponsorship
Supporting Booth Sponsors help offset event costs and support ADVF’s global vision care initiatives.
Enhanced Booth Sponsorship | Limited Availability
Includes all Supporting Booth Sponsor benefits, plus:
Impact Booth Sponsors play an elevated role in supporting physician education and global vision outreach.
Premier Booth Sponsorship | Limited Availability
The Vision Partner Booth represents the highest level of sponsorship support for this program.
Includes all Impact Booth Sponsor benefits, plus:
Vision Partner contributions directly support surgical outreach, physician training, and sustainable vision care programs led by the Andrew Dougherty Vision Foundation.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!