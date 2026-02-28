Vita Villaggi Italian Cooking Demo with Maria Nuzzolillo

An Evening with Vita Villaggi & Chef Maria Nuzzolillo

Your ticket includes an unforgettable Italian tasting experience at ReRead Books!

Join us for a delicious night featuring Chef Maria Nuzzolillo of Vita Villaggi, who will prepare 4–5 authentic Italian appetizers for guests to sample. Each dish is thoughtfully crafted, inspired by traditional Italian flavors — fresh, seasonal, and full of heart.

Guests will also enjoy a refreshing Aperol Spritz as they savor the flavors, mingle, and soak up the warm, inviting atmosphere of Reread Books.