Connecticut Community Empowerment Foundation DBA ReRead Books

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Connecticut Community Empowerment Foundation DBA ReRead Books

About this event

Vita Villaggi Italian Cooking Demo with Maria Nuzzolillo

106 Elm St

Cheshire, CT 06410, USA

General Admission
$50

An Evening with Vita Villaggi & Chef Maria Nuzzolillo

Your ticket includes an unforgettable Italian tasting experience at ReRead Books!

Join us for a delicious night featuring Chef Maria Nuzzolillo of Vita Villaggi, who will prepare 4–5 authentic Italian appetizers for guests to sample. Each dish is thoughtfully crafted, inspired by traditional Italian flavors — fresh, seasonal, and full of heart.

Guests will also enjoy a refreshing Aperol Spritz as they savor the flavors, mingle, and soak up the warm, inviting atmosphere of Reread Books.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!