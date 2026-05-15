BCMF 2026: Vivaldi's Four Seasons: Free Outdoor Concert

Experience the full festival with reserved premium seating in the first three rows for all indoor festival concerts of the Blairsville Chamber Music Festival. Premium seating is not applicable for the free outdoor performance of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.





Vivaldi’s Four Seasons: Free Outdoor Concert

Friday, June 19 · 6:30 pm.

Veterans’ Memorial Park Amphitheater. 275 W. Market St.





Viennese Afternoon: Schubert & Brahms

Sunday, June 21 · 3:00 pm.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church

36 W. Campbell St. + reception





America at 250

Thursday, June 25 · 7:00 pm.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church

36 W. Campbell St.





Grand Finale: Mozart Grande Sestetto Concertante & Mendelssohn Octet

Sunday, June 28 · 3:00 pm.

United Presbyterian Church

137 N. Walnut St.