Blairsville Chamber Music Society

Hosted by

Blairsville Chamber Music Society

About this event

BCMF 2026: Vivaldi's Four Seasons: Free Outdoor Concert

Veterans' Memorial Park Amphitheater 275 W Market St

Blairsville, PA 15717, USA

General Admission
Free

Free admission

(registration required)

Festival Pass
$60

Experience the full festival with general admission access to all four concerts.


Vivaldi’s Four Seasons: Free Outdoor Concert

Friday, June 19 · 6:30 pm.

Veterans’ Memorial Park Amphitheater. 275 W. Market St.


Viennese Afternoon: Schubert & Brahms

Sunday, June 21 · 3:00 pm.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church

36 W. Campbell St. + reception


America at 250

Thursday, June 25 · 7:00 pm.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church

36 W. Campbell St.


Grand Finale: Mozart Grande Sestetto Concertante & Mendelssohn Octet

Sunday, June 28 · 3:00 pm.

United Presbyterian Church 

137 N. Walnut St.

Premium Festival Pass
$120

Experience the full festival with reserved premium seating in the first three rows for all indoor festival concerts of the Blairsville Chamber Music Festival. Premium seating is not applicable for the free outdoor performance of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.


Vivaldi’s Four Seasons: Free Outdoor Concert

Friday, June 19 · 6:30 pm.

Veterans’ Memorial Park Amphitheater. 275 W. Market St.


Viennese Afternoon: Schubert & Brahms

Sunday, June 21 · 3:00 pm.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church

36 W. Campbell St. + reception


America at 250

Thursday, June 25 · 7:00 pm.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church

36 W. Campbell St.


Grand Finale: Mozart Grande Sestetto Concertante & Mendelssohn Octet

Sunday, June 28 · 3:00 pm.

United Presbyterian Church 

137 N. Walnut St. 

Add a donation for Blairsville Chamber Music Society

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