BCMF 2026: Vivaldi's Four Seasons: Free Outdoor Concert

About this event
Blairsville, PA 15717, USA
Free admission
(registration required)
Experience the full festival with general admission access to all four concerts.
Vivaldi’s Four Seasons: Free Outdoor Concert
Friday, June 19 · 6:30 pm.
Veterans’ Memorial Park Amphitheater. 275 W. Market St.
Viennese Afternoon: Schubert & Brahms
Sunday, June 21 · 3:00 pm.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
36 W. Campbell St. + reception
America at 250
Thursday, June 25 · 7:00 pm.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
36 W. Campbell St.
Grand Finale: Mozart Grande Sestetto Concertante & Mendelssohn Octet
Sunday, June 28 · 3:00 pm.
United Presbyterian Church
137 N. Walnut St.
Experience the full festival with reserved premium seating in the first three rows for all indoor festival concerts of the Blairsville Chamber Music Festival. Premium seating is not applicable for the free outdoor performance of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.
Vivaldi’s Four Seasons: Free Outdoor Concert
Friday, June 19 · 6:30 pm.
Veterans’ Memorial Park Amphitheater. 275 W. Market St.
Viennese Afternoon: Schubert & Brahms
Sunday, June 21 · 3:00 pm.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
36 W. Campbell St. + reception
America at 250
Thursday, June 25 · 7:00 pm.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
36 W. Campbell St.
Grand Finale: Mozart Grande Sestetto Concertante & Mendelssohn Octet
Sunday, June 28 · 3:00 pm.
United Presbyterian Church
137 N. Walnut St.
$
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