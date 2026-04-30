Voices of Laurel Hill Mansion Premier Performances

About this event
Approx. Run Time is 65 minutes. The production will be followed by a reception where you will have an opportunity to meet the authors, actors, director, and members of Women for Greater Philadelphia.
Note: Laurel Hill Mansion is not wheelchair accessible.
Approx. Run Time is 65 minutes.The production will be followed by a reception where you will have an opportunity to meet the authors, actors, director, and members of Women for Greater Philadelphia.
Note: Laurel Hill Mansion is not wheelchair accessible
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