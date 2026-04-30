Women For Greater Philadelphia Inc

Hosted by

Women For Greater Philadelphia Inc

About this event

Voices of Laurel Hill Mansion Premier Performances

3487 Edgley Dr

Philadelphia, PA 19121, USA

WFGP non-member Admission
$25

Approx. Run Time is 65 minutes. The production will be followed by a reception where you will have an opportunity to meet the authors, actors, director, and members of Women for Greater Philadelphia.

Note: Laurel Hill Mansion is not wheelchair accessible.

WFGP Member Admission
$20

Approx. Run Time is 65 minutes.The production will be followed by a reception where you will have an opportunity to meet the authors, actors, director, and members of Women for Greater Philadelphia.

Note: Laurel Hill Mansion is not wheelchair accessible

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!