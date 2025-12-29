Volunteer Memberships

Volunteer Members

Tier Titles:

Community Organizer (8 hrs)

Field Organizer (12 hrs)

Lead Organizer (16 hrs)

Senior Organizer (24 hrs)

CTCT Organizers Volunteer Members contribute time and labor to keep our programs running and our events grounded.

Monthly Community Organizers receive CTCT ink pen, CTCT Sticker, Candy Bag, access to membership and quarterly meetings.





Organizers participate by:

Completing monthly volunteer hours

Supporting markets, composting, canvassing, storage, or surveys

Staying engaged in quarterly organizing activities

This is our leadership pipeline.

FAQ — CTCT Organizers (Volunteers Only)

1. Why formalize volunteering now?

Because informal systems lead to burnout. Organizers deserve clarity, recognition, and pathways—not constant last-minute asks.

2. Is this adding rules?

No. It’s adding structure so the work doesn’t fall on the same people every time.

3. Do I have to commit to a certain number of hours forever?

No. You can adjust your tier at any time. Life changes—membership can change with it.

4. Why are some benefits tied to hours?

Because leadership, access, and responsibility grow with contribution. That keeps things fair and sustainable.

5. What if I miss hours one month?

It’s okay. Membership is flexible. The system tracks patterns, not perfection.

6. What does this mean for leadership opportunities?

Clearer pathways. Organizers who want more responsibility now have visible routes into working groups, advisory roles, and beyond.

Bottom line for volunteers

This structure protects your energy

and makes your labor visible.