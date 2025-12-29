Volunteer Memberships

Offered by
Monthly Community Organizers receive CTCT ink pen, CTCT Sticker, Candy Bag, access to membership and quarterly meetings.
This is our leadership pipeline.
Because informal systems lead to burnout. Organizers deserve clarity, recognition, and pathways—not constant last-minute asks.
2. Is this adding rules?
No. It’s adding structure so the work doesn’t fall on the same people every time.
3. Do I have to commit to a certain number of hours forever?
No. You can adjust your tier at any time. Life changes—membership can change with it.
4. Why are some benefits tied to hours?
Because leadership, access, and responsibility grow with contribution. That keeps things fair and sustainable.
5. What if I miss hours one month?
It’s okay. Membership is flexible. The system tracks patterns, not perfection.
6. What does this mean for leadership opportunities?
Clearer pathways. Organizers who want more responsibility now have visible routes into working groups, advisory roles, and beyond.
Bottom line for volunteers
This structure protects your energy
and makes your labor visible.
Monthly Field Organizers receive CTCT ink pen, CTCT Sticker, Candy Bag, + CTCT Clothes pin, CTCT Magnet, access to vote at quarterly member meetings, access to membership and quarterly meetings.
Monthly Lead Organizers receive CTCT ink pen, CTCT Sticker, Candy Bag, + CTCT Clothes pin, CTCT Magnet, + CTCT T-shirt, Access to free tickets to local events throughout the year, 2026 CTCT Calendar, Access to Compost Processing, access to vote at quarterly member meetings, access to membership and quarterly meetings.
Monthly Senior Organizers receive CTCT ink pen, CTCT Sticker, Candy Bag, + CTCT Clothes pin, CTCT Magnet, + CTCT T-shirt, Access to free tickets to local events throughout the year, 2026 CTCT Calendar, Lead Volunteer title and responsibilities, Farmers Market Product and Voucher Trading, Access to join advisory board, Access to Compost Processing, access to vote at quarterly member meetings, access to membership and quarterly meetings.
