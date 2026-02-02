Washington VFW – 106th State Convention Delegate Registration

Use this ticket for individuals authorized to participate in the Department Convention other than Post-elected delegates, as outlined in National Bylaws Section 504.





This includes, when applicable:

• Commander-in-Chief and Past Commanders-in-Chief who are members in good standing within the Department

• National Council Member

• Department Commander

• Past Department Commanders

• Elected Department officers, Chief of Staff, Inspector, and Adjutant

• District Commanders

• District Senior or Junior Vice Commander when properly substituting

• Post Commanders, or Post Senior or Junior Vice Commander when properly substituting





Required information

• Full name

• Email address

• VFW membership number

• Role or position





Important

• Registration must match the role authorized under National Bylaws

• Substitutions must follow the order listed in Sec. 504

• Any registration that does not align with authorized status will be invalidated





After submission

• Registrant will receive a separate email

• Email includes a link to register for credentials

• Credentials are issued only after registration is completed