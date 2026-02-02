Washington VFW – 106th State Convention Delegate Registration

About this shop
Use this ticket for delegates elected by a Post based on membership strength.
• One delegate per 30 members, or fraction
• Delegate must be elected at an April Post meeting
• Delegate information must be submitted by the Post
Required information at checkout
• Full name
• Email address
• VFW membership number
After submission
• Delegate will receive a separate email
• Email includes a link to register for credentials
• Credentials are issued only after delegate registration
Use this ticket for individuals authorized to participate in the Department Convention other than Post-elected delegates, as outlined in National Bylaws Section 504.
This includes, when applicable:
• Commander-in-Chief and Past Commanders-in-Chief who are members in good standing within the Department
• National Council Member
• Department Commander
• Past Department Commanders
• Elected Department officers, Chief of Staff, Inspector, and Adjutant
• District Commanders
• District Senior or Junior Vice Commander when properly substituting
• Post Commanders, or Post Senior or Junior Vice Commander when properly substituting
Required information
• Full name
• Email address
• VFW membership number
• Role or position
Important
• Registration must match the role authorized under National Bylaws
• Substitutions must follow the order listed in Sec. 504
• Any registration that does not align with authorized status will be invalidated
After submission
• Registrant will receive a separate email
• Email includes a link to register for credentials
• Credentials are issued only after registration is completed
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