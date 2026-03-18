Womans Cancer Association Of The University Of Miami
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Womans Cancer Association Of The University Of Miami

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Womans Cancer Association Of The University Of Miami

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WCA 2026 Gala Program Ad

1280 Stanford Dr Room 1078

Coral Gables, FL 33146, USA

Add a donation for Womans Cancer Association Of The University Of Miami

$

Full Page Ad
$800

Ad size: Portrait - 5.5"×8.5" with bleed 6x9


Please email print-ready artwork PDF/JPG/PNG (high resolution) to [email protected]

by April 7th.



Half Page Ad
$500

Ad size: 5.5"×4.25" with bleed 6x4.75.


Please email print-ready artwork PDF/JPG/PNG (high resolution) to [email protected]

by April 7th.

Quarter Page Ad
$250

Ad size: 2.25"x4.25" with bleed 2.75x5.


Please email print-ready artwork PDF/JPG/PNG (high resolution) to [email protected]

by April 7th.

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