WCA 2026 Gala Program Ad

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
$
Ad size: Portrait - 5.5"×8.5" with bleed 6x9
Please email print-ready artwork PDF/JPG/PNG (high resolution) to [email protected]
by April 7th.
Ad size: 5.5"×4.25" with bleed 6x4.75.
Please email print-ready artwork PDF/JPG/PNG (high resolution) to [email protected]
by April 7th.
Ad size: 2.25"x4.25" with bleed 2.75x5.
Please email print-ready artwork PDF/JPG/PNG (high resolution) to [email protected]
by April 7th.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!