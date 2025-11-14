We Care Christmas 2025

Hosted by
Gift wrapping and event prep will happen at the Empowerment Center on:
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Amari and buying gifts based on the list below.
Information:
Gender: Male
Age: 13
Grade Level: 8th
Favorite Color: Blue and red
Favorite Character / Show / Cartoon: SpongeBob
Favorite Hobby / Activity: Video games
Things They Like: Football, basketball
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 14
Shoe Size: 8
Shirt Size: Medium
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Armonni and buying gifts based on the list below.
Gender: Female
Age: 12
Grade Level: 7th
Favorite Color: Pink
Favorite Character: Princess Tiana
Favorite Hobby: Outside activities
Things They Like: Baby dolls, LOLs, books
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 12
Shoe Size: 4
Shirt Size: Medium
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Cateleya and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Female
Age: 7
Grade Level: 2nd
Favorite Color: Pink/purple
Favorite Character: Barbie or Hello Kitty
Favorite Hobby: Drawing/coloring
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 7/8
Shoe Size: 1
Shirt Size: 8
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Claire and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Female
Age: 9
Grade Level: 4th
Favorite Color: Pink/Purple
Favorite Character: K-pop demon hunters
Favorite Hobby: Swimming
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 10
Shoe Size: 2
Shirt Size: Medium
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Dakyra and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Female
Age: 4
Grade Level: Pre-K
Favorite Color: Pink
Favorite Character: CocoMelon
Favorite Hobby: Dancing
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 5T
Shoe Size: 10C
Shirt Size: 5T
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Quinton and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Male
Age: 13
Grade Level: 8th
Favorite Color: Black
Favorite Character: Anime
Favorite Hobby: Video games
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 16
Shoe Size: 8
Shirt Size: Large
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Sebastian and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Male
Age: 7
Grade Level: 2nd
Favorite Color: Rainbow/Red
Favorite Character: Pac-Man, Sonic, YouTube marble races
Favorite Hobby: Drawing
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 7
Shoe Size: 1
Shirt Size: Small
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Titus and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Male
Age: 10
Grade Level: 4th
Favorite Color: Purple
Favorite Character: Looney Tunes
Favorite Hobby: Video games
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 12
Shoe Size: 6
Shirt Size: Medium
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Yahiness and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Male
Age: 13
Grade Level: 6th
Favorite Color: Blue
Favorite Character: Sonic
Favorite Hobby: Sports
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 14
Shoe Size: 7
Shirt Size: Medium
Clothing Notes: None
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Amir "KJ" and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Male
Age: 13
Grade Level: 8th
Favorite Color: Blue
Favorite Character / Show / Cartoon: The Flash
Favorite Hobby / Activity: Basketball
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: Men’s Large
Shoe Size: 8.5
Shirt Size: Large
Clothing Notes: Jogging suits, jeans, pants, jean jacket, pajamas
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Aniyah and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Female
Age: 14
Grade Level: 8th
Favorite Color: Blue
Favorite Character: K-pop Demon Hunters
Favorite Hobby: Volleyball
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 14
Shoe Size: 8.5
Shirt Size: 14
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Antonio and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Male
Age: 16
Grade Level: 9th
Favorite Color: Blue
Favorite Character: Car shows & cooking shows
Favorite Hobby: Working with electronics
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 42/32 (Wide)
Shoe Size: 10
Shirt Size: 2X
Clothing Notes: Sweat suits, boots, coat
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Arianna and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Female
Age: 6
Grade Level: 1st
Favorite Color: Pink
Favorite Character: Hip Hop Demon Hunters
Favorite Hobby: Riding bikes
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 9/10
Shoe Size: 3
Shirt Size: 7/8
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Azaniyah and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Female
Age: 13
Grade Level: 8th
Favorite Color: Purple
Favorite Character: Hello Kitty
Favorite Hobby: Volleyball
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 16
Shoe Size: 9.5
Shirt Size: 16
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Demaya and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Female
Age: 11
Grade Level: 5th
Favorite Color: Purple
Favorite Character: Stitch
Favorite Hobby: Gymnastics
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 14/16 Jr.
Shoe Size: 7
Shirt Size: Medium
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Jazara and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Female
Age: 9
Grade Level: 4th
Favorite Color: Purple
Favorite Character: Lilo & Stitch
Favorite Hobby: Dance
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 10/12
Shoe Size: 3
Shirt Size: 10/12
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Kendall and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Male
Age: 16
Grade Level: 10th
Favorite Color: Blue
Favorite Character: N/A
Favorite Hobby: Playing video games
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: Men’s XL
Shoe Size: 10.5
Shirt Size: Men’s XL
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Markayla and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Female
Age: 15
Grade Level: 10th
Favorite Color: Black
Favorite Character: Care Bears
Favorite Hobby: Gym/scooter
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 16 (Women)
Shoe Size: 5/5
Shirt Size: Large
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Olivia and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Female
Age: 11
Grade Level: 6th
Favorite Color: Red
Favorite Character: Hello Kitty
Favorite Hobby: Dance
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 16 (kids)
Shoe Size: 4
Shirt Size: 16 (kids) – Medium youth
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Payten and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Female
Age: 10
Grade Level: 5th
Favorite Color: Light blue
Favorite Character: K-POP & Jurassic Park
Favorite Hobby: Gymnastics & dancing
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 14
Shoe Size: 5.5–6
Shirt Size: 14 Medium
Clothing Notes: Winter coat, pants, skirt, rain boots, Mary Jane shoes
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Ra’niyah and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Female
Age: 5
Grade Level: Kindergarten
Favorite Color: Purple
Favorite Character: Hip Hop Demon Hunters
Favorite Hobby: Jumping & running
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 6/7
Shoe Size: 1
Shirt Size: 6T
Clothing Notes: None
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Shamaya and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Female
Age: 7
Grade Level: 2nd
Favorite Color: Pink
Favorite Character: K-Pop
Favorite Hobby: Dance & singing
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 8
Shoe Size: 2.5
Shirt Size: 7/8
Clothing Notes: Bed set
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Taniya and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Female
Age: 14
Grade Level: 9th
Favorite Color: Blue
Favorite Character: None
Favorite Hobby: Writing
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 14
Shoe Size: 9
Shirt Size: Medium
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Addison and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Female
Age: 10
Grade Level: 5th
Favorite Color: Red
Favorite Character / Show: Wednesday Addams
Favorite Hobby: Flag football, playing drums
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 12
Shoe Size: 3.5
Shirt Size: 12
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Isaac and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Male
Age: 15
Grade Level: 9th
Favorite Color: Red
Favorite Character: Kirby & Roblox
Favorite Hobby: Gaming
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 30/32 (Men’s Medium)
Shoe Size: 7.5
Shirt Size: Men’s Small
Clothing Notes: Jogging pants, hoodie, graphic tees
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Amaziah and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Male
Age: 10
Grade Level: 5th
Favorite Color: Red
Favorite Character: One Piece, Naruto
Favorite Hobby: Soccer, science projects
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 10/12
Shoe Size: 7/8
Shirt Size: Medium
Clothing Notes: Needs pants, socks, underwear, belt
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Isaiah and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Male
Age: 16
Grade Level: 10th
Favorite Color: Blue
Favorite Character: Spider-Man / Miles Morales
Favorite Hobby: Running, video games
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 30/34 – Medium
Shoe Size: 9.5
Shirt Size: Men’s Small
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Jacob and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Male
Age: 8
Grade Level: 2nd
Favorite Color: Blue
Favorite Characters: Spider-Man, Deadpool, Superman
Favorite Hobby: Skating
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 8
Shoe Size: 1
Shirt Size: Small
Clothing Notes: Jogging suit, hoodie, graphic tees
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Mason and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Male
Age: 7
Grade Level: 2nd
Favorite Color: Blue
Favorite Character: Sonic the Hedgehog
Favorite Hobby: Video games
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 16
Shoe Size: 6 Youth
Shirt Size: 14/16
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Melanie and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Female
Age: 11
Grade Level: 6th
Favorite Color: Green
Favorite Character: Powerpuff Girls
Favorite Hobby: Playing with friends
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 10/12
Shoe Size: 5.5
Shirt Size: Medium
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Melody and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Female
Age: 11
Grade Level: 6th
Favorite Color: Blue
Favorite Character: Beauty & the Beast
Favorite Hobby: Dancing
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 10/12
Shoe Size: 5
Shirt Size: 10/12 (Medium)
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Miguel and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Male
Age: 10
Grade Level: 5th
Favorite Color: Black
Favorite Character: Minis
Favorite Hobby: Basketball
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 14–16
Shoe Size: 7
Shirt Size: 14
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Mikyell and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Male
Age: 12
Grade Level: 7th
Favorite Color: Red
Favorite Character: Pokémon
Favorite Hobby: Basketball
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 34–36 Men’s
Shoe Size: 12
Shirt Size: Men’s Small
Clothing Notes: Tall
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Noah and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Male
Age: 6
Grade Level: Kindergarten
Favorite Color: Pink & Blue
Favorite Character: Amy from Sonic
Favorite Hobby: Arts & crafts
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 16 Husky
Shoe Size: 6 Youth (Extra wide)
Shirt Size: 14/16
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Prince-Adonis and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Male
Age: 7
Grade Level: 2nd
Favorite Color: Blue
Favorite Character: Spider-Man
Favorite Hobby: Trampoline park & soccer
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 6/7
Shoe Size: 1
Shirt Size: Medium
Clothing Notes: Needs pants, socks, rain boots, jacket
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Alaila and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Female
Age: 3
Grade Level: Pre-K
Favorite Color: Orange
Favorite Character: Minnie Mouse
Favorite Hobby: Art and dance
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 3T
Shoe Size: 8
Shirt Size: 3T
Clothing Notes: Prefer joggers due to slim build
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Azalea and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Female
Age: 7
Grade Level: 1st
Favorite Color: Pink
Favorite Character: K-Pop Demon Hunter
Favorite Hobby: Art or dance
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 7
Shoe Size: 12
Shirt Size: S (5/6) or XS
Clothing Notes: Needs joggers or leggings due to slim build
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Tyja and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Female
Age: 7
Grade Level: 2nd
Favorite Color: Pink
Favorite Character: Lilo & Stitch
Favorite Hobby: Arts and crafts
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 8
Shoe Size: 2
Shirt Size: 7
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Tyra and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Female
Age: 6
Grade Level: 1st
Favorite Color: Blue
Favorite Character: Paw Patrol
Favorite Hobby: Roblox, arts and crafts
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 7
Shoe Size: 1
Shirt Size: 6
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Adrielle and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Female
Age: 5
Grade Level: Kindergarten
Favorite Color: Pink
Favorite Character / Show: Peppa Pig
Favorite Hobby / Activity:
Things They Like (Toys/Interests/Themes):
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 5
Shoe Size: 11 (Little Kids)
Shirt Size: 5
Additional Notes:
Child is on the autism spectrum.
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Kennedy and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Female
Age: 7
Grade Level: 2nd
Favorite Color: Purple
Favorite Characters / Shows: Kuromi and Bluey
Favorite Hobby / Activity: Listening to music
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: Girls Medium
Shoe Size: 2.5
Shirt Size: Girls Medium
Additional Clothing Notes:
Slender build — pants with adjustable sides work best
If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Kimora and buying gifts based on the list below :
Gender: Female
Age: 8
Grade Level: 3rd
Favorite Color: Purple
Favorite Characters: Hello Kitty and LOL
Favorite Hobby: Gymnastics and art
Things They Like:
Wish List – Top 3 Items:
Pants Size: 12
Shoe Size: 3.5
Shirt Size: Girls Large / Women’s Small
Additional Clothing Notes:
Very slender waist — adjustable pants recommended
