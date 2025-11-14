Urban Male Network

We Care Christmas 2025

I want to help wrap gifts !! Wrapping & Preparation

Gift wrapping and event prep will happen at the Empowerment Center on:

  • Thursday, December 18 · 4 PM – 10 PM
  • Friday, December 19 · 4 PM – 10 PM


Sponsor Amari
Free


If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Amari and buying gifts based on the list below.


Information:

Gender: Male
Age: 13
Grade Level: 8th
Favorite Color: Blue and red
Favorite Character / Show / Cartoon: SpongeBob
Favorite Hobby / Activity: Video games
Things They Like: Football, basketball
Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Shoes
  • Clothes
  • Football gloves

Pants Size: 14
Shoe Size: 8
Shirt Size: Medium

Sponsor ArMonni
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Armonni and buying gifts based on the list below.


Gender: Female
Age: 12
Grade Level: 7th
Favorite Color: Pink
Favorite Character: Princess Tiana
Favorite Hobby: Outside activities
Things They Like: Baby dolls, LOLs, books
Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • LOLs
  • Shoes
  • Books

Pants Size: 12
Shoe Size: 4
Shirt Size: Medium

Sponsor Cateleya
$1

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Cateleya and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Female
Age: 7
Grade Level: 2nd
Favorite Color: Pink/purple
Favorite Character: Barbie or Hello Kitty
Favorite Hobby: Drawing/coloring
Things They Like:

  • Barbie
  • Hello Kitty
  • Disney princess
  • LOL dolls

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • LOL toys
  • Slime kit
  • Barbie house

Pants Size: 7/8
Shoe Size: 1
Shirt Size: 8



Sponsor Claire
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Claire and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Female
Age: 9
Grade Level: 4th
Favorite Color: Pink/Purple
Favorite Character: K-pop demon hunters
Favorite Hobby: Swimming
Things They Like:

  • K-pop
  • Art
  • Coloring
  • Bracelets

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Art set
  • Jewelry making kit
  • K-pop decorations

Pants Size: 10
Shoe Size: 2
Shirt Size: Medium

Sponsor Dakyra
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Dakyra and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Female
Age: 4
Grade Level: Pre-K
Favorite Color: Pink
Favorite Character: CocoMelon
Favorite Hobby: Dancing
Things They Like:

  • Dolls
  • Cartoons
  • Pink things

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Baby dolls
  • Play kitchen
  • Coloring supplies

Pants Size: 5T
Shoe Size: 10C
Shirt Size: 5T

Sponsor Quinton
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Quinton and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Male
Age: 13
Grade Level: 8th
Favorite Color: Black
Favorite Character: Anime
Favorite Hobby: Video games
Things They Like:

  • Anime
  • Playstation
  • Basketball

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Basketball
  • Headphones
  • Graphic tees

Pants Size: 16
Shoe Size: 8
Shirt Size: Large

Sponsor Sebastion
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Sebastian and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Male
Age: 7
Grade Level: 2nd
Favorite Color: Rainbow/Red
Favorite Character: Pac-Man, Sonic, YouTube marble races
Favorite Hobby: Drawing
Things They Like:

  • Sonic
  • Legos
  • Cars

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Sonic toys
  • Hot Wheels
  • Marble run

Pants Size: 7
Shoe Size: 1
Shirt Size: Small

Sponsor Titus
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Titus and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Male
Age: 10
Grade Level: 4th
Favorite Color: Purple
Favorite Character: Looney Tunes
Favorite Hobby: Video games
Things They Like:

  • Basketball
  • Cartoon characters
  • Games

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Basketball
  • Game controller
  • Clothing

Pants Size: 12
Shoe Size: 6
Shirt Size: Medium

Sponsor Yahiness
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Yahiness and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Male
Age: 13
Grade Level: 6th
Favorite Color: Blue
Favorite Character: Sonic
Favorite Hobby: Sports
Things They Like:

  • Sonic
  • Football
  • Basketball

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Shoes
  • Hoodie
  • Football

Pants Size: 14
Shoe Size: 7
Shirt Size: Medium
Clothing Notes: None

Sponsor Amir "KJ"
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Amir "KJ" and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Male
Age: 13
Grade Level: 8th
Favorite Color: Blue
Favorite Character / Show / Cartoon: The Flash
Favorite Hobby / Activity: Basketball
Things They Like:

  • Drones
  • Fashion
  • Tech items

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • True Religion Belt
  • Gift Cards
  • Taques

Pants Size: Men’s Large
Shoe Size: 8.5
Shirt Size: Large
Clothing Notes: Jogging suits, jeans, pants, jean jacket, pajamas

Sponsor Aniyah
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Aniyah and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Female
Age: 14
Grade Level: 8th
Favorite Color: Blue
Favorite Character: K-pop Demon Hunters
Favorite Hobby: Volleyball
Things They Like:

  • Roblox
  • K-pop Demon Hunter items
  • Bath & Body Works
  • Pajamas

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Roblox cards
  • Bath & Body Works
  • Clothes

Pants Size: 14
Shoe Size: 8.5
Shirt Size: 14

Sponsor Antonio
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Antonio and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Male
Age: 16
Grade Level: 9th
Favorite Color: Blue
Favorite Character: Car shows & cooking shows
Favorite Hobby: Working with electronics
Things They Like:

  • Watches
  • Car books
  • Joke books

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Watches
  • Technical books
  • Illustrated car books

Pants Size: 42/32 (Wide)
Shoe Size: 10
Shirt Size: 2X
Clothing Notes: Sweat suits, boots, coat


Sponsor Arianna
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Arianna and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Female
Age: 6
Grade Level: 1st
Favorite Color: Pink
Favorite Character: Hip Hop Demon Hunters
Favorite Hobby: Riding bikes
Things They Like:

  • Scooter
  • Easy Bake Oven
  • Baby doll stroller set

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Scooter
  • Easy Bake Oven
  • Baby doll stroller set

Pants Size: 9/10
Shoe Size: 3
Shirt Size: 7/8

Sponsor Azaniyah
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Azaniyah and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Female
Age: 13
Grade Level: 8th
Favorite Color: Purple
Favorite Character: Hello Kitty
Favorite Hobby: Volleyball
Things They Like:

  • Pajamas
  • Purse
  • Bath & Body Works
  • Clothes

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Pajamas
  • Purse
  • Bath & Body Works

Pants Size: 16
Shoe Size: 9.5
Shirt Size: 16


Sponsor Demaya
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Demaya and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Female
Age: 11
Grade Level: 5th
Favorite Color: Purple
Favorite Character: Stitch
Favorite Hobby: Gymnastics
Things They Like:

  • Slime
  • Bracelet kits
  • Headbands

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Headphones
  • Bike
  • Slime/bracelet kit

Pants Size: 14/16 Jr.
Shoe Size: 7
Shirt Size: Medium

Sponsor Jazara
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Jazara and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Female
Age: 9
Grade Level: 4th
Favorite Color: Purple
Favorite Character: Lilo & Stitch
Favorite Hobby: Dance
Things They Like:

  • Lilo & Stitch
  • Bike
  • Scooter
  • Karaoke machine

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Bike
  • Scooter
  • Karaoke machine

Pants Size: 10/12
Shoe Size: 3
Shirt Size: 10/12

Sponsor Kendall
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Kendall and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Male
Age: 16
Grade Level: 10th
Favorite Color: Blue
Favorite Character: N/A
Favorite Hobby: Playing video games
Things They Like:

  • Electronics
  • Mario games
  • Roblox

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Mario game for Nintendo Switch
  • Roblox gift card
  • Electronics gift card

Pants Size: Men’s XL
Shoe Size: 10.5
Shirt Size: Men’s XL

Sponsor Markayla
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Markayla and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Female
Age: 15
Grade Level: 10th
Favorite Color: Black
Favorite Character: Care Bears
Favorite Hobby: Gym/scooter
Things They Like:

  • Scooter
  • Bike
  • iPad

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Headphones
  • Scooter
  • Bike

Pants Size: 16 (Women)
Shoe Size: 5/5
Shirt Size: Large

Sponsor Olivia
$1

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Olivia and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Female
Age: 11
Grade Level: 6th
Favorite Color: Red
Favorite Character: Hello Kitty
Favorite Hobby: Dance
Things They Like:

  • Plushie
  • Jordan shoes
  • Purse
  • Bike

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Jordan shoes
  • Purse
  • Bike

Pants Size: 16 (kids)
Shoe Size: 4
Shirt Size: 16 (kids) – Medium youth

Sponsor Payten
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Payten and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Female
Age: 10
Grade Level: 5th
Favorite Color: Light blue
Favorite Character: K-POP & Jurassic Park
Favorite Hobby: Gymnastics & dancing
Things They Like:

  • Nails & makeup
  • Self-care items
  • Baby dolls

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Live Baby Doll
  • Hairstyling mannequin head
  • Roller skates

Pants Size: 14
Shoe Size: 5.5–6
Shirt Size: 14 Medium
Clothing Notes: Winter coat, pants, skirt, rain boots, Mary Jane shoes

Sponsor Ra’niyah
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Ra’niyah and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Female
Age: 5
Grade Level: Kindergarten
Favorite Color: Purple
Favorite Character: Hip Hop Demon Hunters
Favorite Hobby: Jumping & running
Things They Like:

  • Stroller
  • Baby doll
  • Tablet

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Baby doll
  • Tablet
  • Stroller

Pants Size: 6/7
Shoe Size: 1
Shirt Size: 6T
Clothing Notes: None

Sponsor Shamaya
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Shamaya and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Female
Age: 7
Grade Level: 2nd
Favorite Color: Pink
Favorite Character: K-Pop
Favorite Hobby: Dance & singing
Things They Like:

  • Makeup
  • Dolls
  • Board games

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Tablet with headphones
  • Barbie Dream House & car
  • Barbies

Pants Size: 8
Shoe Size: 2.5
Shirt Size: 7/8
Clothing Notes: Bed set

Sponsor Taniya
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Taniya and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Female
Age: 14
Grade Level: 9th
Favorite Color: Blue
Favorite Character: None
Favorite Hobby: Writing
Things They Like:

  • Tablet
  • Scooter
  • Record player

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Tablet
  • Scooter
  • Record player

Pants Size: 14
Shoe Size: 9
Shirt Size: Medium

Sponsor Addison
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Addison and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Female
Age: 10
Grade Level: 5th
Favorite Color: Red
Favorite Character / Show: Wednesday Addams
Favorite Hobby: Flag football, playing drums
Things They Like:

  • Madden football
  • Drumming
  • WNBA

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Drum set
  • Madden 2025
  • WNBA 2025

Pants Size: 12
Shoe Size: 3.5
Shirt Size: 12

Sponsor Isaac
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Isaac and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Male
Age: 15
Grade Level: 9th
Favorite Color: Red
Favorite Character: Kirby & Roblox
Favorite Hobby: Gaming
Things They Like:

  • Game cards
  • Plushies
  • Roblox

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Kirby plushie
  • Roblox gift card
  • Beats earbuds

Pants Size: 30/32 (Men’s Medium)
Shoe Size: 7.5
Shirt Size: Men’s Small
Clothing Notes: Jogging pants, hoodie, graphic tees

Sponsor Amaziah
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Amaziah and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Male
Age: 10
Grade Level: 5th
Favorite Color: Red
Favorite Character: One Piece, Naruto
Favorite Hobby: Soccer, science projects
Things They Like:

  • Remote control cars
  • Science kits
  • Mystery books

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Remote control car
  • Science project kits
  • Soccer gear

Pants Size: 10/12
Shoe Size: 7/8
Shirt Size: Medium
Clothing Notes: Needs pants, socks, underwear, belt

Sponsor Isaiah
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Isaiah and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Male
Age: 16
Grade Level: 10th
Favorite Color: Blue
Favorite Character: Spider-Man / Miles Morales
Favorite Hobby: Running, video games
Things They Like:

  • Gym shoes
  • Jogging pants
  • Chains/necklaces

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Gym shoes
  • Jogging pants
  • Chain

Pants Size: 30/34 – Medium
Shoe Size: 9.5
Shirt Size: Men’s Small

Sponsor Jacob
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Jacob and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Male
Age: 8
Grade Level: 2nd
Favorite Color: Blue
Favorite Characters: Spider-Man, Deadpool, Superman
Favorite Hobby: Skating
Things They Like:

  • Electric cars
  • Roblox
  • Dinosaurs

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Scooter
  • Bike
  • Knee pads/helmet

Pants Size: 8
Shoe Size: 1
Shirt Size: Small
Clothing Notes: Jogging suit, hoodie, graphic tees

Sponsor Mason
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Mason and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Male
Age: 7
Grade Level: 2nd
Favorite Color: Blue
Favorite Character: Sonic the Hedgehog
Favorite Hobby: Video games
Things They Like:

  • Nintendo Switch
  • Trampoline parks
  • Space themes

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Robux gift cards
  • Space/planet wall poster
  • Sonic Prime action figure

Pants Size: 16
Shoe Size: 6 Youth
Shirt Size: 14/16



Sponsor Melanie
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Melanie and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Female
Age: 11
Grade Level: 6th
Favorite Color: Green
Favorite Character: Powerpuff Girls
Favorite Hobby: Playing with friends
Things They Like:

  • OMG Dolls
  • Crocs
  • Dolls

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • OMG dolls
  • Crocs
  • Play-Doh

Pants Size: 10/12
Shoe Size: 5.5
Shirt Size: Medium

Sponsor Melody
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Melody and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Female
Age: 11
Grade Level: 6th
Favorite Color: Blue
Favorite Character: Beauty & the Beast
Favorite Hobby: Dancing
Things They Like:

  • Baby dolls
  • LOL dolls
  • Sewing kits

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Singing set
  • Sewing kit
  • House shoes

Pants Size: 10/12
Shoe Size: 5
Shirt Size: 10/12 (Medium)

Sponsor Miguel
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Miguel and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Male
Age: 10
Grade Level: 5th
Favorite Color: Black
Favorite Character: Minis
Favorite Hobby: Basketball
Things They Like:

  • Electric scooter
  • Food gift cards
  • Tablet

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Electric scooter
  • Food gift card
  • Tablet

Pants Size: 14–16
Shoe Size: 7
Shirt Size: 14

sponsor Mikyell
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Mikyell and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Male
Age: 12
Grade Level: 7th
Favorite Color: Red
Favorite Character: Pokémon
Favorite Hobby: Basketball
Things They Like:

  • Bike
  • Basketball
  • Xbox gift cards

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Bike
  • Basketball
  • Xbox gift card

Pants Size: 34–36 Men’s
Shoe Size: 12
Shirt Size: Men’s Small
Clothing Notes: Tall

sponsor Noah
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Noah and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Male
Age: 6
Grade Level: Kindergarten
Favorite Color: Pink & Blue
Favorite Character: Amy from Sonic
Favorite Hobby: Arts & crafts
Things They Like:

  • Sonic toys
  • Skateboards
  • Yo-yos

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Skateboard
  • Yo-Yo
  • Sonic wall poster

Pants Size: 16 Husky
Shoe Size: 6 Youth (Extra wide)
Shirt Size: 14/16

Sponsor Prince-Adonis
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Prince-Adonis and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Male
Age: 7
Grade Level: 2nd
Favorite Color: Blue
Favorite Character: Spider-Man
Favorite Hobby: Trampoline park & soccer
Things They Like:

  • Basketball
  • Football
  • Board games

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Trampoline Park
  • Spider-Man items
  • Soccer equipment

Pants Size: 6/7
Shoe Size: 1
Shirt Size: Medium

Clothing Notes: Needs pants, socks, rain boots, jacket

Sponsor Alaila
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Alaila and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Female
Age: 3
Grade Level: Pre-K
Favorite Color: Orange
Favorite Character: Minnie Mouse
Favorite Hobby: Art and dance
Things They Like:

  • Magnet tiles
  • Mega blocks
  • Baby dolls
  • Play sets

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Magnet tiles
  • Play sets (cashier / kitchen / food)
  • Tent

Pants Size: 3T
Shoe Size: 8
Shirt Size: 3T
Clothing Notes: Prefer joggers due to slim build

Sponsor Azalea
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Azalea and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Female
Age: 7
Grade Level: 1st
Favorite Color: Pink
Favorite Character: K-Pop Demon Hunter
Favorite Hobby: Art or dance
Things They Like:

  • Barbie dolls
  • Baby dolls
  • Art supplies
  • Roblox

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Android tablet
  • Roblox
  • K-pop Demon Hunter toys

Pants Size: 7
Shoe Size: 12
Shirt Size: S (5/6) or XS
Clothing Notes: Needs joggers or leggings due to slim build

Sponsor Tyja
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Tyja and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Female
Age: 7
Grade Level: 2nd
Favorite Color: Pink
Favorite Character: Lilo & Stitch
Favorite Hobby: Arts and crafts
Things They Like:

  • Lilo & Stitch
  • Baby dolls
  • Build-A-Bear

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Roblox gift card
  • Build-A-Bear gift card
  • Barbie styling head

Pants Size: 8
Shoe Size: 2
Shirt Size: 7

Sponsor Tyra
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Tyra and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Female
Age: 6
Grade Level: 1st
Favorite Color: Blue
Favorite Character: Paw Patrol
Favorite Hobby: Roblox, arts and crafts
Things They Like:

  • Baby dolls
  • Chelsea Barbie
  • Lilo & Stitch

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Chelsea Barbie doll
  • Barbie dollhouse
  • Lilo & Stitch toy

Pants Size: 7
Shoe Size: 1
Shirt Size: 6

Sponsor Adrielle
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Adrielle and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Female
Age: 5
Grade Level: Kindergarten
Favorite Color: Pink
Favorite Character / Show: Peppa Pig
Favorite Hobby / Activity:

  • Playing on a tablet
  • Jumping
  • Climbing
  • Stacking things
  • Building with blocks
  • Water play
  • Play-Doh

Things They Like (Toys/Interests/Themes):

  • Anything Peppa Pig
  • Cars
  • Active play (jumping/climbing)
  • Sensory play items

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  1. Peppa Pig Wooden Deluxe Playhouse (8 rooms, accessories included)
  2. Kinder King Wooden Kids Play Kitchen (Pink)
  3. Peppa Pig Jungle Gym (Indoor/Outdoor)

Pants Size: 5
Shoe Size: 11 (Little Kids)
Shirt Size: 5

Additional Notes:
Child is on the autism spectrum.



Sponsor Kennedy
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Kennedy and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Female
Age: 7
Grade Level: 2nd
Favorite Color: Purple
Favorite Characters / Shows: Kuromi and Bluey
Favorite Hobby / Activity: Listening to music

Things They Like:

  • Kuromi items
  • Headphones
  • Drawing and art
  • Music

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Kuromi school backpack with lunchbox
  • Kuromi Stanley cup
  • Kuromi camera

Pants Size: Girls Medium
Shoe Size: 2.5
Shirt Size: Girls Medium

Additional Clothing Notes:
Slender build — pants with adjustable sides work best

Sponsor Kimora
Free

If you select this ticket you are sponsoring Kimora and buying gifts based on the list below :


Gender: Female
Age: 8
Grade Level: 3rd
Favorite Color: Purple
Favorite Characters: Hello Kitty and LOL
Favorite Hobby: Gymnastics and art

Things They Like:

  • Hover board
  • Dolls
  • Paint sets

Wish List – Top 3 Items:

  • Hover board
  • Paint set with brushes
  • Makeup set

Pants Size: 12
Shoe Size: 3.5
Shirt Size: Girls Large / Women’s Small

Additional Clothing Notes:
Very slender waist — adjustable pants recommended


