Wellness in Bloom: Self-Care Workshop Planting 🌱 Painting 🎨 Journaling 📝

About this event
Your all-inclusive ticket to the Wellness in Bloom workshop. Includes all workshop materials, your own succulent terrarium, light refreshments, and meaningful time with our community.
Enter for a chance to win a selection of wellness and community-inspired prizes
$7 – 1 Ticket
$10 – 3 Tickets
$15 – 5 Tickets
All proceeds will go toward future events and the Social Workers Empowerment Fund, and supporting continued community and wellness initiatives.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!