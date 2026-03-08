The Social Work Ladies Collective, Inc.

Hosted by

The Social Work Ladies Collective, Inc.

About this event

Wellness in Bloom: Self-Care Workshop Planting 🌱 Painting 🎨 Journaling 📝

Chelsea

New York, NY, USA

General admission
$30

Your all-inclusive ticket to the Wellness in Bloom workshop. Includes all workshop materials, your own succulent terrarium, light refreshments, and meaningful time with our community.

Raffle
Pay what you can

Enter for a chance to win a selection of wellness and community-inspired prizes


$7 – 1 Ticket

$10 – 3 Tickets

$15 – 5 Tickets


All proceeds will go toward future events and the Social Workers Empowerment Fund, and supporting continued community and wellness initiatives.

Add a donation for The Social Work Ladies Collective, Inc.

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