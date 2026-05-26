Merch Shop

Carry your gear in style with this personalized drawstring cinch bag!





Designed for people who want both function and personality, this custom bag is perfect for being outdoors in nature.

This bag keeps your essentials organized while showcasing your unique style.



✨ WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT

✔ Lightweight yet durable for daily use

✔ Spacious design for gear, shoes, and essentials

✔ Stretch mesh water bottle pocket and side slip pocket

✔ Comfortable drawstring straps for easy carrying

✔ Clean, bold design that stands out on and off the trails!



📏 PRODUCT DETAILS

• Bag Type: Drawstring

• Material: Durable, lightweight fabric

• Size: 16in tall by 13in wide

• Print Method: High-quality DTF print for solid colors and vinyl for glitter colors(vibrant & long-lasting)





*You can place a t-shirt order at any time. WSHNG will place a bulk order halfway through each semester (4x/year) and hand them out at WSHNG gatherings and events.





*Price reflects reimbursement for purchasing the item with a percentage applied as a donation to our federal not for profit organization.