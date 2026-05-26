Merch Shop

About this shop
Dishwasher safe water bottle stickers! Enjoy our mystical creature theme this summer!
Key Highlights:
* Crafted on high-grade gloss white vinyl.
* Laminated for added durability: scratch-resistant, waterproof, and fade-proof.
* Adheres to any smooth surface, indoor or outdoor.
New Shirts with sayings! Limited availability for 2026.
⭐M A T E R I A L S⭐
→Solid colors such as Black, White, Pink and Red are %100 cotton and fits like a well-loved favorite. Heather colors are %52 cotton and %48 poly.
⭐C A R E I N S T RU C T I O N⭐
→ Inside out, wash with delicate cycle.
→ Lay flat to dry
→ Do not bleach
→ Do not iron directly onto the design
→ Do not dry clean.
Our Original T-Shirt Design! This will be available every semester.
⭐M A T E R I A L S⭐
→Solid colors such as Black, White, Pink and Red are %100 cotton and fits like a well-loved favorite. Heather colors are %52 cotton and %48 poly.
⭐C A R E I N S T RU C T I O N⭐
→ Inside out, wash with delicate cycle.
→ Lay flat to dry
→ Do not bleach
→ Do not iron directly onto the design
→ Do not dry clean.
Carry your gear in style with this personalized drawstring cinch bag!
Designed for people who want both function and personality, this custom bag is perfect for being outdoors in nature.
This bag keeps your essentials organized while showcasing your unique style.
✨ WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT
✔ Lightweight yet durable for daily use
✔ Spacious design for gear, shoes, and essentials
✔ Stretch mesh water bottle pocket and side slip pocket
✔ Comfortable drawstring straps for easy carrying
✔ Clean, bold design that stands out on and off the trails!
📏 PRODUCT DETAILS
• Bag Type: Drawstring
• Material: Durable, lightweight fabric
• Size: 16in tall by 13in wide
• Print Method: High-quality DTF print for solid colors and vinyl for glitter colors(vibrant & long-lasting)
*You can place a t-shirt order at any time. WSHNG will place a bulk order halfway through each semester (4x/year) and hand them out at WSHNG gatherings and events.
*Price reflects reimbursement for purchasing the item with a percentage applied as a donation to our federal not for profit organization.
Material: Selected breathable cotton fabric, soft and skin-friendly, long-term wear without being stuffy.
Version: The classic six-piece cut fits the head contour, the curved brim shades the sun while modifying the face shape, and the hidden vents enhance air circulation and are suitable for various head shapes.
Hat shape: Three-dimensional cut six-piece structure, crisp and not collapsed, suitable for a variety of head circumferences.
Adjustable design: adjustable metal buckle, one-touch adjustment of tightness, worry-free for men and women.
Craftsmanship: precision embroidery machine with fine stitches, smooth edges of fonts, and long-lasting washing without unraveling.
*You can place a t-shirt order at any time. WSHNG will place a bulk order halfway through each semester (4x/year) and hand them out at WSHNG gatherings and events.
*Price reflects reimbursement for purchasing the item with a percentage applied as a donation to our federal not for profit organization.
👜 TOTE BAG
• Approx. 17.5” W x 14.5” H x 6” D
• All tote bags include a zipper closure and one small inner zippered pocket
*You can place a t-shirt order at any time. WSHNG will place a bulk order halfway through each semester (4x/year) and hand them out at WSHNG gatherings and events.
*Price reflects reimbursement for purchasing the item with a percentage applied as a donation to our federal not for profit organization.
Returns
All sales are final. Merchandise cannot be returned.
Please pay attention to which colors are available per type of Tank!
UNISEX TANK:
- ✅ Made from 100% airlume combed and ringspun cotton for softness and durability
- ✅ Athletic Heather and Black Heather options feature a cotton/polyester blend for added comfort
- ✅ Retail fit with unisex sizing and side seams for a flattering shape
- ✅ Tear-away label ensures no irritation during wear
RACERBACK TANK:
✨ Features:
Soft, lightweight, and breathable fabric
Flattering racerback cut with a relaxed fit
Available in a variety of sizes and colors
M A T E R I A L S
→ 3.9 oz./yd², 60/40 combed ringspun cotton/polyester, 30 singles
→ Fabric laundered
→ Self-fabric binding
→ Curved hem
→ Side seams
→ Tear away label
C A R E I N S T RU C T I O N
→ Inside out, wash with delicate cycle.
→ Lay flat to dry
→ Do not bleach
→ Do not iron directly onto the design
→ Do not dry clean.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!