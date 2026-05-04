Westlake 2026 Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
The Platinum Sponsor sponsorship includes: Exclusive merchandise sponsor, hat & shirts with logo. Includes all Corporate Champion benefits. **Please send digital logo with registration to [email protected]**
The Corporate Champion sponsorship includes: Two (2) teams, hospitality tent, logo on Corporate Champion banner, Hole Sponsor. **Please send digital logo with registration to [email protected]**
The Blue Sponsor includes: Business logo on event banner and one (1) team entry. **Please send digital logo with registration to [email protected]**
The White Sponsor sponsorship includes: One (1) team entry.
The Hospitality Tent sponsorship includes: Food/Drink on course (Tent, Small Trailer, Large Trailer).
The Hole Sponsor sponsorship includes: Sign at hole. **Please send digital logo with registration to [email protected]**
Includes: Four (4) mulligans, one for each team member. Only available through pre-registration! Not available day-of.
Includes: Three (3) tickets for the 50/50 Raffle, which is drawn day of tournament.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!