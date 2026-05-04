Capital Area United Way

Hosted by

Capital Area United Way

About this event

Westlake 2026 Golf Tournament

6300 Championship Ct

Gonzales, LA 70737, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The Platinum Sponsor sponsorship includes: Exclusive merchandise sponsor, hat & shirts with logo. Includes all Corporate Champion benefits. **Please send digital logo with registration to [email protected]**

Corporate Champion
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The Corporate Champion sponsorship includes: Two (2) teams, hospitality tent, logo on Corporate Champion banner, Hole Sponsor. **Please send digital logo with registration to [email protected]**

Blue Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The Blue Sponsor includes: Business logo on event banner and one (1) team entry. **Please send digital logo with registration to [email protected]**

White Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The White Sponsor sponsorship includes: One (1) team entry.

Hospitality Tent
$600

The Hospitality Tent sponsorship includes: Food/Drink on course (Tent, Small Trailer, Large Trailer).

Hole Sponsor
$100

The Hole Sponsor sponsorship includes: Sign at hole. **Please send digital logo with registration to [email protected]**

Mulligan
$100

Includes: Four (4) mulligans, one for each team member. Only available through pre-registration! Not available day-of.

50/50 Raffle
$25

Includes: Three (3) tickets for the 50/50 Raffle, which is drawn day of tournament.

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