Whales & Wonder: Silent Auction

Blue Bottle Love — Cosmic Whales Experience

Hydration in a Whale New Way

This beautiful set from Blue Bottle Love includes four cobalt blue glass water bottles in varying shapes and sizes, plus a special 12 oz upcycled glass cup, created to honor Water and the Whales.

Each piece features a sandblasted Mother & Baby Whale design, symbolizing protection, wisdom, and deep connection. Crafted in radiant cobalt blue glass, these vessels are designed not only for beauty, but for intention.





The Cosmic Whales collection is created for those drawn to the powerful energy of whales. Whale frequencies are believed to carry ancient wisdom and harmonic resonance that can uplift consciousness and support planetary healing.

By drinking water held in these vessels, you’re invited to listen, receive, and drink in their harmonic frequencies through every molecule of your being.

A meaningful and functional art piece — perfect for ocean lovers, conscious collectors, and those who honor water as sacred.





Retail Value: $222

Shipping: Can be shipped

Website: www.BlueBottleLove.com