Whales & Wonder: Silent Auction

Hydration in a Whale New Way
This beautiful set from Blue Bottle Love includes four cobalt blue glass water bottles in varying shapes and sizes, plus a special 12 oz upcycled glass cup, created to honor Water and the Whales.
Each piece features a sandblasted Mother & Baby Whale design, symbolizing protection, wisdom, and deep connection. Crafted in radiant cobalt blue glass, these vessels are designed not only for beauty, but for intention.
The Cosmic Whales collection is created for those drawn to the powerful energy of whales. Whale frequencies are believed to carry ancient wisdom and harmonic resonance that can uplift consciousness and support planetary healing.
By drinking water held in these vessels, you’re invited to listen, receive, and drink in their harmonic frequencies through every molecule of your being.
A meaningful and functional art piece — perfect for ocean lovers, conscious collectors, and those who honor water as sacred.
Retail Value: $222
Shipping: Can be shipped
Website: www.BlueBottleLove.com
This striking 24” x 18” metal print captures a luminous moment between a humpback whale calf and its mother, suspended in the deep blue stillness of the ocean. Illuminated Calf reflects the tenderness, protection, and quiet strength that define the bond between whale and calf.
Printed on metal, the image has exceptional depth, clarity, and vibrancy, allowing the light and movement of the ocean to feel almost alive. This piece invites reflection on innocence, guidance, and the ancient wisdom carried through generations of whales.
Created by Whale Wise Productions, this artwork supports their mission to share immersive visual and sound experiences that honor whales, ocean consciousness, and cultural storytelling.
A powerful and elegant piece for ocean lovers, conservation supporters, and collectors of meaningful art.
Medium: Metal Print
Size: 24” x 18”
Retail Value: $275
Shipping: Can be shipped
Website: www.whalewiseproductions.com
Keeper of Wisdom is a contemplative 10” x 8” metal print that captures the quiet intelligence and ancient presence of the whale. This image invites reflection on patience, depth, and the timeless knowledge carried within the ocean’s great beings.
Printed on metal, the artwork offers rich contrast, clarity, and durability, allowing the image to glow with subtle luminosity and depth. It’s a beautiful piece for an altar, office, or small sacred space—perfect for those who feel drawn to the wisdom of the sea.
Created by Whale Wise Productions, this piece supports their mission to create immersive visual and sound experiences that honor whales, ocean consciousness, and cultural storytelling.
Medium: Metal Print
Size: 10” x 8”
Retail Value: $75
Shipping: Can be shipped
Website: www.whalewiseproductions.com
Descent is a powerful 20” x 16” metal print capturing a solitary humpback whale gliding downward into the deep blue stillness of the ocean. This image evokes surrender, trust, and the quiet strength found in moving with the unknown rather than resisting it.
Printed on metal, the photograph offers striking depth, clarity, and luminosity, allowing the subtle play of light and shadow to bring the whale’s form vividly to life. The piece invites contemplation and reverence for the ocean’s vastness and the ancient intelligence of whales.
Created by Whale Wise Productions, this artwork supports their mission to share immersive visual and sound experiences that honor whales, ocean consciousness, and cultural storytelling.
A stunning statement piece for ocean lovers, collectors, and those drawn to themes of depth, presence, and inner journey.
Medium: Metal Print
Size: 20” x 16”
Retail Value: $250
Shipping: Can be shipped
Website: www.whalewiseproductions.com
Close to the Heart is an intimate 12” x 8” metal print capturing a tender, close-range moment with a humpback whale beneath the ocean’s surface. The image draws the viewer into the whale’s presence—highlighting vulnerability, trust, and the deep emotional intelligence these beings carry.
Printed on metal, the photograph offers luminous detail, rich contrast, and a sense of quiet reverence. This piece feels personal and grounding, making it especially well-suited for a home altar, workspace, or sacred corner where connection and reflection are welcomed.
Created by Whale Wise Productions, this artwork supports their mission to share immersive visual and sound experiences that honor whales, ocean consciousness, and cultural storytelling.
A meaningful piece for ocean lovers, whale advocates, and those drawn to art that speaks directly to the heart.
Medium: Metal Print
Size: 12” x 8”
Retail Value: $75
Shipping: Can be shipped
Website: www.whalewiseproductions.com
Join Producer Jenn Wakefield for an unforgettable private whale watching experience on the waters of Maui during March 2026, peak humpback whale season.
This exclusive outing includes 4 hours on the water aboard a private boat for up to four guests. Spend the day observing whales in their natural environment while learning from Jenn’s deep experience documenting whales and producing immersive whale-centered films. The experience offers a rare opportunity to witness whale behavior up close while gaining insight into their intelligence, communication, and presence.
A meaningful and memorable adventure for families, couples, or small groups who feel called to connect more deeply with whales and the ocean.
Experience: Private Whale Watching Trip
Duration: 4 hours
Group Size: Up to 4 people
Date: March 2026 (date to be scheduled)
Retail Value: $575
This beautifully crafted 44” x 80” pareo scarf from Halo & Swan is hand block-printed on 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton, using azo-free, eco-friendly dyes.
Lightweight, breathable, and generously sized, this versatile piece can be worn as a scarf, wrap, sarong, or shawl—perfect for everyday wear or travel. Each pareo is thoughtfully made with care for both people and planet, blending timeless design with conscious craftsmanship.
A lovely gift or personal accessory for those who value sustainability, artistry, and natural beauty.
Material: 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton
Dyes: Azo-free, eco-dyed
Size: 44” x 80”
Retail Value: $108
Shipping: Can be shipped
This elegant Venice – Celestial Turquoise scarf from Halo & Swan is crafted from soft, breathable cotton and designed for effortless, everyday beauty.
Measuring 22” x 80”, this long, lightweight scarf can be styled multiple ways—draped, wrapped, or layered—making it a versatile accessory for any season. The celestial turquoise hue evokes calm, clarity, and ocean-inspired elegance.
A timeless piece that blends comfort, style, and conscious craftsmanship.
Material: Cotton
Size: 22” x 80”
Retail Value: $108
Shipping: Can be shipped
Halo & Swan Organic Hand-Printed Pareo Scarf - Henna-Black and White
This beautifully crafted 44” x 80” pareo scarf from Halo & Swan is hand block-printed on 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton, using azo-free, eco-friendly dyes.
Lightweight, breathable, and generously sized, this versatile piece can be worn as a scarf, wrap, sarong, or shawl—perfect for everyday wear or travel. Each pareo is thoughtfully made with care for both people and planet, blending timeless design with conscious craftsmanship.
A lovely gift or personal accessory for those who value sustainability, artistry, and natural beauty.
Material: 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton
Dyes: Azo-free, eco-dyed
Size: 44” x 80”
Retail Value: $108
Shipping: Can be shipped
Enjoy a deeply restorative 75-minute initial acupuncture session with Shugandi Jordan at Shining Light Wellness.
This comprehensive first visit includes an intake, assessment, and customized acupuncture treatment designed to support balance, healing, and overall well-being. Acupuncture is known to help reduce stress, support the nervous system, and encourage the body’s natural healing processes.
A wonderful opportunity for those new to acupuncture or anyone seeking mindful, holistic care.
Session Length: 75 minutes (initial visit)
Validity: Valid for 6 months — expires August 31, 2026
Retail Value: $130
Website: sunlightwellness.com
Experience the magic of Maui’s humpback whales with two tickets for a 2-hour whale watching tour with Makai Adventures, departing from the Mala Ramp in Lahaina.
Led by knowledgeable local guides, this ocean adventure offers the opportunity to witness whales in their natural habitat during Maui’s peak whale season. Guests may observe breaching, tail slaps, and other incredible behaviors while learning about whale biology, migration, and conservation.
A memorable and inspiring experience for visitors or locals alike.
Includes: 2 Whale Watching Tickets
Duration: 2 hours
Departure: Mala Ramp, Lahaina
Retail Value: $200
Website: www.makaiadventures.com
with Janet Farnsworth — Ready for Intimacy™
Experience a deeply personalized 60-minute private therapeutic yoga and alignment session with Janet Farnsworth, founder of Ready for Intimacy™.
With over 21 years of experience as a yoga teacher, movement facilitator, and author, Janet offers a rare integrative approach that blends therapeutic yoga, somatic body scanning, hands-on adjustments, and intuitive body reading. Her work is both scientifically grounded and energetically attuned, supporting deep relaxation, nervous system regulation, and whole-body alignment.
Each session is tailored to the individual and may include:
Suitable for beginners and experienced practitioners alike, this session adapts to the body’s needs, goals, and readiness in the moment.
Session Length: 60 minutes (private 1:1)
Retail Value: $200
Website: https://janetfarnsworth.com/
Experience deep restoration and energetic support with a 30-Day Unlimited Scalar Session Pass at Maui Scalar Room.
This Elevation Pass provides unlimited access for 30 days, with sessions of up to 2 hours per day, allowing the body and nervous system to receive consistent, cumulative support. Scalar frequency environments are designed to promote balance, coherence, and cellular harmony—often described as deeply calming, restorative, and grounding.
This offering is ideal for those seeking energetic reset, stress reduction, immune and nervous system support, or a dedicated period of intentional self-care.
A powerful wellness opportunity to commit to a month of energetic alignment.
Pass Includes: 30 days of unlimited scalar sessions
Session Length: Up to 2 hours per day
Retail Value: $550
Website: https://mauiscalarroom.com/
Cool off with this delicious treat pack from Reef's Real Fruit Ice Cream—a local favorite known for fresh, vibrant flavors made with real fruit.
This bundle includes two free large real fruit ice creams, plus Reef’s swag to take the fun home: a t-shirt, a hat, and stickers. A perfect family-friendly item or easy win for anyone who loves sweet treats and supporting local businesses.
Includes:
Retail Value: $100
Website: reefsrealfruiticecream.com
Enjoy a restorative 1-hour acupuncture treatment with Santi Acupuncture, designed to support balance, relaxation, and the body’s natural healing processes.
This personalized session may help reduce stress, ease tension, support nervous system regulation, and promote overall well-being. A wonderful offering for both first-time acupuncture clients and those continuing an existing wellness practice.
Session Length: 60 minutes
Retail Value: $150
with Dr. Sarah Anne Rothman
This flexible gift certificate may be used toward one of the following offerings with Dr. Sarah Anne Rothman:
Dr. Rothman’s work integrates naturopathic medicine, breathwork, and mind–body awareness to support deep healing, nervous system regulation, and whole-person wellness. Whether used for a comprehensive naturopathic intake or an immersive breathwork experience, this offering supports clarity, balance, and connection to the body’s innate intelligence.
A powerful and thoughtful gift for those seeking integrative care, transformation, and embodied healing.
Format: Gift Certificate
Retail Value: $333 -$555
Get ready for an exhilarating aerial adventure with two tickets to the 6-Line Zipline Tour on Maui — the most popular and thrilling course offered by Kapalua Ziplines. Soar side-by-side on the longest and fastest dual ziplines on the island, weaving through lush rainforest and taking in panoramic views of the West Maui mountains and Pacific Ocean.
Your adventure includes:
• Total zipped length: 8,500 feet of ziplines
• ATV rainforest ride-along up to the course
• Trek across a 360-foot panoramic suspension bridge — the largest in Hawaiʻi
• Duration: approximately 3.5 hours
• Open to guests ages 10 and up (weight/height requirements apply)
Race friends or family on dual lines and feel the thrill of this unforgettable outdoor experience high above Maui’s tropical landscape.
Includes: 2 Zipline Tour Tickets
Retail Value: $500
Website: kapaluaziplines.com
This one-of-a-kind framed cyanotype solar print on linen features the delicate beauty of the native Hawaiian Palapalai fern, created by The Fibersmith.
Cyanotype is a traditional sun-printing process that uses light to create rich blue impressions, capturing the organic form and spirit of the plant itself. Printed on natural linen and thoughtfully framed, this piece honors both botanical artistry and the slow, intentional process of working with nature.
A striking and meaningful artwork for plant lovers, nature-inspired spaces, or anyone who appreciates handmade, earth-connected art.
Medium: Cyanotype solar print on linen
Feature: Native Hawaiian Palapalai fern
Framing: Framed
Retail Value: $150
Receive two full hours of personalized landscaping consultation with Maui Earthwise Landscapes, focused on practical, sustainable, and site-specific solutions for your property.
This consultation may include guidance on:
Ideal for homeowners, land stewards, or anyone looking to improve the health, resilience, and functionality of their outdoor space with expert insight rooted in Maui conditions.
Includes:
Retail Value: $200
with Juliet Butters Doty — UnWind the Soul
This 90-minute Evolutionary Astrology reading offers a deep natal chart delineation focused on the soul’s journey across lifetimes. The reading explores what the soul has carried forward from past lives, the core lessons shaping this lifetime, and the karmic direction your life is unfolding toward.
Evolutionary Astrology is designed to bring clarity, meaning, and self-understanding at a profound level—helping illuminate purpose, patterns, and soul growth with compassion and insight.
The session may be held in person at Juliet’s home office or online via Zoom, offering flexibility for the recipient.
Juliet Butters Doty has been studying astrology for over 20 years, bringing depth, experience, and intuitive clarity to her work.
A powerful and meaningful offering for anyone seeking insight, integration, and soul-level understanding.
Session Length: 90 minutes
Format: In-person or Zoom
Retail Value: $275
Website: https://unwindthesoul.com
with Jessica Vignolle — An Elevated Life
This offering is a deeply supportive one-month container for couples who want to reconnect, communicate more transparently, and strengthen their emotional and energetic bond.
Designed for couples who feel they’ve grown distant, shut down, or caught in repeating patterns, this work creates space to soften defenses, rebuild trust, and remember how to meet one another with clarity, care, and respect.
The month includes:
This work supports:
This is not therapy — it is heart-centered mentorship for couples who want to grow, evolve, and love one another more fully.
Jessica holds a Master’s in Spiritual Psychology from the University of Santa Monica and has over 10 years of experience leading Rite of Passage retreats for men and women as a certified Lead Facilitator with COR. For the past six years, she has worked closely with Jemma at Anchoring the Light, immersed in an ancient Incan lineage that deeply informs her ceremonial and relational work.
Jessica’s approach is warm, grounded, and deeply attuned. She creates a safe, steady space for couples to slow down, reconnect to themselves, and find their way back to one another with tenderness and truth.
Format: Online
Retail Value: $1,100
Website: https://www.anelevatedlife.com
with Niyaso Carter — Sacred Loving Institute
This 90-minute private Tantra coaching session is designed to support individuals in cultivating deeper self-connection, conscious intimacy, and more fulfilling relationships.
Guided by expert facilitator Niyaso Carter, this session offers practical tools and embodied practices to help you understand relational patterns, open to greater presence, and bring more intention and vitality into your love life. The work is grounded, respectful, and focused on personal growth and awareness.
A meaningful offering for anyone seeking to expand their capacity for love, connection, and authentic relating.
Session Length: 90 minutes (private, individual)
Redemption: Valid within one year
Retail Value: $300
Website: https://sacredloving.net
Contact: 808-264-3176 | [email protected]
by Pure Aloha Art
Lineage is a tender and powerful artwork honoring ancestral wisdom and the sacred bond between whale mother and calf. Originally painted in oil on canvas, this piece tells a story of guidance, continuity, and the wisdom passed from one generation to the next.
This 8” x 10” giclée print is created with archival inks on museum-quality paper, beautifully matted and framed to 11” x 14”, and made to last for generations.
The artwork is accompanied by an original poem by the artist, reflecting on lineage, courage, and the enduring rhythm of life — a reminder that wisdom lives not only in the past, but in how we move, rise, and carry it forward.
A meaningful piece for ocean lovers, mothers, families, and anyone drawn to themes of ancestry, continuity, and deep connection.
Medium: Archival giclée print
Size: 8” x 10” (framed to 11” x 14”)
Retail Value: $75
Website: www.PureAlohaArt.com
Contact: [email protected]
Enjoy a 4-class yoga pass to Mangala Yoga Maui, offering an opportunity to deepen your practice, restore balance, and connect through mindful movement.
Mangala Yoga Maui provides a welcoming space for students of all levels, with classes that support strength, flexibility, breath awareness, and presence. This pass is perfect for both new and returning students looking to experience the studio’s grounded, community-centered approach to yoga.
Includes: 4 yoga classes
Retail Value: $99
with Shellie Smith
Enjoy a cozy and creative 2-hour private adult craft party for up to four guests, guided by Shellie Smith, an experienced handwork educator and artist.
Your group may choose one project to explore together from a wide range of options, including:
The date and location are flexible, arranged at your convenience, and all materials are included, making this an easy and nourishing experience to enjoy with friends.
Shellie has been a Waldorf handwork teacher for over 20 years and is the Director and Co-Founder of Waldorf Handwork Educators. Her approach emphasizes skill, creativity, and connection, creating a warm and welcoming space for learning and making together.
Perfect for friends, creative circles, or anyone who loves working with their hands.
Includes:
Retail Value: $250
by Makai Glass
This exquisite handblown soft glass seashell is a one-of-a-kind sculptural piece inspired by the forms, movement, and beauty of the ocean. Crafted by the artisans of Makai Glass on Maui, each shell reflects exceptional skill, fluidity, and attention to detail.
The translucent glass captures light beautifully, evoking the feeling of shoreline treasures shaped by tide and time. Both elegant and organic, this piece works as a striking art object or a meaningful keepsake for those drawn to the sea.
A stunning example of Maui-made glass artistry and a true collector’s piece.
Medium: Handblown soft glass
Artist: Makai Glass
Website: www.makaiglass.com
Shipping: Can be shipped
Retail Value: $650
with Jessica Vignolle · An Elevated Life
A deeply supportive one-month mentorship designed to help couples reconnect, communicate more openly, and strengthen emotional and energetic intimacy. This container supports couples in softening old patterns, rebuilding trust, and finding their way back to one another with clarity and care.
The experience includes individual sessions for each partner, a guided couples session, and integration support to help real change take root.
This is heart-centered mentorship for couples who want to grow, evolve, and feel like they’re on the same team again.
Retail Value: $1,100
with Maggie Ann Engel Bernstein · Heaven on Earth Astrology
A deeply insightful Evolutionary Astrology reading focused on how current planetary transits are interacting with your natal birth chart to support growth, healing, expansion, and alignment with your soul’s purpose.
For first-time clients, the session includes an in-depth exploration of your natal chart, revealing core life themes, patterns, and your unique energetic blueprint. The reading also examines major cosmic cycles currently influencing you and how to consciously work with these energies for your highest good.
Sessions are 75 minutes, held via Zoom, and recorded for replay, allowing you to revisit the insights over time.
A meaningful experience for anyone seeking clarity, alignment, and deeper understanding of their soul’s journey.
Format: Online (Zoom, recorded)
Retail Value: $333
A nourishing collection of guided audio journeys and Family of Light online ceremonies designed to support inner connection, healing, and expanded awareness.
This offering includes lifetime access to all audio journeys, plus three months of access to the Family of Light Online Ceremonies following the final live ceremony. The winner will also receive access to any remaining online calls during that period.
A beautiful opportunity to engage in ongoing, self-paced spiritual practice and ceremonial support from anywhere.
Format: Online (digital access)
Access: Lifetime audio journeys + 3 months of online ceremonies
Retail Value: $430
G. Brad Lewis Photography
A powerful 20” x 30” photographic luster print capturing the raw, elemental energy of Hawaiʻi’s volcanic landscape. Pele’s Heartbeat reflects movement, intensity, and the living force of creation, evoking a deep connection to land, fire, and spirit.
Printed on high-quality luster paper, this piece offers rich color, depth, and presence, making it a striking statement artwork for any space.
Medium: Photography, luster print
Size: 20” x 30”
Shipping: Can be shipped
Retail Value: $350
Craniosacral Therapy Session
by Holy Harmony Bodywork Studio
This craniosacral therapy session offers a gentle, hands-on approach to supporting deep relaxation, nervous system regulation, and the body’s natural healing processes. Working with the subtle rhythms of the craniosacral system, the session helps release tension, restore balance, and encourage a sense of ease and harmony throughout the body.
Craniosacral therapy is known for its calming and grounding effects and may support stress relief, emotional regulation, and overall well-being. The experience is deeply nurturing, allowing the body to unwind and reset in a safe, supportive environment.
A beautiful offering for anyone seeking restoration, balance, and gentle whole-body care.
Session: One craniosacral therapy session
Location: Pukalani
Retail Value: $120
Astrology, Human Design & Gene Keys Session (90 Minutes)
by Soul Star Foundation LLC
This 90-minute integrative session blends Astrology, Human Design, and the Gene Keys to help you understand your unique gifts, inner architecture, and soul-level purpose.
Each session is intuitive, educational, and empowering—designed to help you see yourself more clearly and recognize the strengths, talents, and support already woven into your design. By working across multiple systems, this offering provides both depth and clarity, translating complex information into practical insight you can use in daily life and service.
The session focuses on:
This work is especially supportive for those feeling a powerful shift or calling to step more fully into purpose, service, and self-love.
Sessions are held online and tailored to meet you exactly where you are.
Website: https://rakaiel.com
Retail Value: $444
