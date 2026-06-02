Ogden Nature Center

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Ogden Nature Center

About this event

Wildwoods BASH Annual Fundraiser - Friends of a Feather

966 W 12th St

Ogden, UT 84404, USA

Owl Sponsor | $10,000
$10,000

Lead the flock with premier support for environmental education, animal ambassador care, habitat conservation, and the spaces that connect people with nature.

Deer Sponsor | $7,500
$7,500

Stand tall in support of the Ogden Nature Center’s mission and the programs, habitats, and experiences that inspire curiosity and stewardship.

Fox Sponsor | $5,000
$5,000

Support hands-on nature education, animal ambassador care, and the habitats that make the Ogden Nature Center such a special place.

Frog Sponsor | $2,500
$2,500

Help connect children, families, and visitors with meaningful nature experiences throughout the year.


Bunny Sponsor | $1,500
$1,500

Show your support for local nature education, wildlife care, and the open spaces our community treasures.

Individual Ticket | $150
$150

Find your flock at the Wildwoods BASH and enjoy an evening beneath the trees in support of nature, education, and conservation.

Add a donation for Ogden Nature Center

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!