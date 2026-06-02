Wildwoods BASH Annual Fundraiser - Friends of a Feather

About this event
Lead the flock with premier support for environmental education, animal ambassador care, habitat conservation, and the spaces that connect people with nature.
Stand tall in support of the Ogden Nature Center’s mission and the programs, habitats, and experiences that inspire curiosity and stewardship.
Support hands-on nature education, animal ambassador care, and the habitats that make the Ogden Nature Center such a special place.
Help connect children, families, and visitors with meaningful nature experiences throughout the year.
Show your support for local nature education, wildlife care, and the open spaces our community treasures.
Find your flock at the Wildwoods BASH and enjoy an evening beneath the trees in support of nature, education, and conservation.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!