Wilkins Cakery Cookie Decorating Class - Taylor Swift Edition

Order an extra undecorated sugar cookie class kit for $18 and take the class home with you to teach a child or friend! These class kits come with everything you'll use in class. Cookie Class DIY Kits are created before class and you'll pick them up and take them with you after class. Your kits can last for a week or longer. The icing will need to be massaged in the bag, due to settling. Freezing cookies will keep them fresh for a longer period of time, but I recommend using your kit as soon as possible.