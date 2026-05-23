Phelps Arts Center

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Phelps Arts Center

About this event

Wilkins Cakery Cookie Decorating Class - Taylor Swift Edition

15 Church St

Phelps, NY 14532, USA

General Admission
$45

CLASS INCLUDES

  • 6 cookies to decorate -multiple icing colors
  • Icing practice sheet -practice cookie
  • step-by-step instructions
  • Take-home box for your decorated cookies
DIY / Add on Kit
$18

Order an extra undecorated sugar cookie class kit for $18 and take the class home with you to teach a child or friend! These class kits come with everything you'll use in class. Cookie Class DIY Kits are created before class and you'll pick them up and take them with you after class. Your kits can last for a week or longer. The icing will need to be massaged in the bag, due to settling. Freezing cookies will keep them fresh for a longer period of time, but I recommend using your kit as soon as possible.

Add a donation for Phelps Arts Center

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