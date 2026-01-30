Legacy for Purpose Foundation

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Legacy for Purpose Foundation

About this raffle

Win A Pair of Detroit Red Wings Game Tickets! Game Day - March 21st vs Boston Bruins!!

One chance of winning per ticket purchased
$40

Purchase as many raffle tickets as you'd like to increase your chances of winning!


You will automatically receive an e-ticket via email for each ticket purchased. If you have any questions, please, email us at [email protected].


Additional game tickets may be purchased at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/detroit-red-wings-game-fundraiser for $92 per ticket.


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