Win A Pair of Detroit Red Wings Game Tickets! Game Day - March 21st vs Boston Bruins!!

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About this raffle
Purchase as many raffle tickets as you'd like to increase your chances of winning!
You will automatically receive an e-ticket via email for each ticket purchased. If you have any questions, please, email us at [email protected].
Additional game tickets may be purchased at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/detroit-red-wings-game-fundraiser for $92 per ticket.
Thank you for your support!
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