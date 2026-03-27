Chinese American Parents Association HCHS

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Chinese American Parents Association HCHS

About this raffle

Win Discounted Tickets to the Annual Spring Auction Gala (Adult Only)

One chance of winning
Free

Every Raffle ticket gives you a chance to win 1 discounted Ticket ($50) to the HCHS PTA Auction Gala on May 8th, Friday, 6:30PM-10PM at Tavern on the Green. Original Early-Bird price is $150/pp. Each winning family will pay $50 with the rest subsidized by CAPA. Please note the event is for adult only.


每张抽奖券都将为您带来一次赢取优惠门票（$50）的机会，用于参加 HCHS PTA 拍卖晚会——该活动将于 5 月 8 日（周五）晚 6:30 至 10:00，在 Tavern on the Green 举行. 原早鸟票价为每人 $150。若家庭中签，仅需支付 $50，其余费用由 CAPA 补贴。请注意：本活动仅限成人参加。

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