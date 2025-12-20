WIN-Spirations Inc

WIN-Giving Monthly Giving Club

❤️ WIN-Giving Membership
$25

Renews monthly

Base Membership

Your monthly gift helps sustain the heart of our WIN-Initiatives while connecting you to a community of impact.

Member Benefits:

  • Complimentary access to all monthly WIN-Giving Events
  • Invitations to exclusive donor-only gatherings and socials
  • Monthly WIN impact updates and behind-the-scenes stories

Your support helps remove employment barriers and restore dignity for individuals and families in our community.

❤️❤️ WIN-Giving Advocate
$50

Renews monthly

Everything in the $25 level, PLUS:

This level helps expand access to essential services and community programming.

Additional Benefits:

  • Priority registration for WIN-Giving Events (before they open to the public)
  • One complimentary guest pass per year to a WIN-Signature event
  • Recognition in select WIN digital communications
  • Special donor appreciation surprises throughout the year

Your gift directly supports workforce readiness, digital access, and basic needs support.

❤️❤️❤️ WIN-Giving Champion
$100

Renews monthly

Everything in the $50 level, PLUS:

This membership level fuels deeper impact and program sustainability.

Additional Benefits:

  • Two complimentary guest passes per year to WIN-Giving events
  • Invitation to an annual WIN-Giving Impact Briefing (virtual or in-person)
  • Early access to select WIN events, campaigns, or initiatives
  • Recognition in annual donor acknowledgments

Your generosity helps sustain long-term solutions for individuals working to STEP UP & STEP AHEAD.

❤️❤️❤️❤️ WIN-Giving Circle
$250

Renews monthly

Everything in the $100 level, PLUS:

This premier membership level helps drive growth, innovation, and expanded services.

Additional Benefits:

  • VIP access to select WIN-Giving and signature events
  • Invitation to a private annual donor appreciation experience
  • Opportunity to sponsor or dedicate a month of impact (optional)
  • Personal impact updates highlighting how your support is making a difference
  • Leadership-level recognition (optional)

Your investment strengthens WIN’s ability to meet urgent needs, expand services, and respond quickly to our community.

