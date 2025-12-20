WIN-Giving Monthly Giving Club

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Base Membership
Your monthly gift helps sustain the heart of our WIN-Initiatives while connecting you to a community of impact.
Member Benefits:
Your support helps remove employment barriers and restore dignity for individuals and families in our community.
Everything in the $25 level, PLUS:
This level helps expand access to essential services and community programming.
Additional Benefits:
Your gift directly supports workforce readiness, digital access, and basic needs support.
Everything in the $50 level, PLUS:
This membership level fuels deeper impact and program sustainability.
Additional Benefits:
Your generosity helps sustain long-term solutions for individuals working to STEP UP & STEP AHEAD.
Everything in the $100 level, PLUS:
This premier membership level helps drive growth, innovation, and expanded services.
Additional Benefits:
Your investment strengthens WIN’s ability to meet urgent needs, expand services, and respond quickly to our community.
