The People for Jason Fowler

Hosted by

The People for Jason Fowler

About this event

Winning is Bliss: Fowler on the Farm

11770 Charles St

La Plata, MD 20646, USA

General Admission - Individual
$27

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


Kids under 18 are Free!


(Each family may bring no more than 4 children otherwise, an additional ticket must be purchased).

General Admission - Free (Donation Available)
Pay what you can
Bronze Sponsor
$300

This Ticket (2 included) also includes Sponsorship Advertisement to be placed on our Board of Sponsors for the event.

Silver Sponsor
$500

This Ticket (4 included) also includes Sponsorship Advertisement to be placed on our Board of Sponsors for the event.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

This Ticket (6 included) also includes Sponsorship Advertisement to be placed on our Board of Sponsors for the event. Includes a Poster to be Hanged provided by the Sponsor

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!