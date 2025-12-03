Halau O 'Aulani

Halau O 'Aulani

Winter 2026 Term Tuition

1 Haumana tuition
$265

Single haumana (keiki or adult) price for the 3-month term (Jan-Mar) Note: for kupuna (adult 60+), purchase Kupuna-rate ticket down below.

Kupuna tuition
$135

For individual haumana age 60+. (Cannot be combined with any other 'ohana discount.)

2 Haumana per 'ohana
$230

Price is $230 per haumana when 2 members from the same household join. Select quantity of 2.

3 Haumana per 'ohana
$215

Price is $215 per haumana when 3 members from the same household join. Select quantity of 3.

4 Haumana per 'ohana
$195

Price is $195 per haumana when 4 members from the same household join. Select quantity of 4. (For family of 5+, contact Halau Admin.)

'Ukulele Only 1 Haumana tuition
$165

Single haumana (keiki or adult) price for the 3-month term (Jan-Mar) Note: for kupuna (adult) 60+, purchase Kupuna-rate ticket down below.

'Ukulele Only 1 Kupuna tuition
$85

For individual haumana age 60+. Cannot be combined with any other 'ohana discount.

'Ukulele Only 2 Haumana
$144

Price is $144 per haumana when 2 members from the same household join. Select quantity of 2.

'Ukulele Only 3 Haumana
$134

Price is $134 per haumana when 3 members from the same household join. Select quantity of 3.

'Ukulele Only 4 Haumana
$122

Price is $122 per haumana when 4 members from the same household join. Select quantity of 4. (For family of 5+, contact Halau Admin.)

Late Fee
$25

Payment is deemed late if received on January 5, 2026 or later. A $25.00 bookkeeping fee is charged for all payments submitted after the first class of the term.

Daily Late Fee
$1

An additional $1.00 per day will be charged for payments received seven days or more after the first class. This daily late fee applies to each separate payment under Board‑approved financial assistance plans. Add $1 per day to your total.

