St. Anne Catholic School
St. Anne Catholic School has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

St. Anne Catholic School

Hosted by

St. Anne Catholic School

About this event

Sales closed

Winter Carnival 2026 Auction

Pick-up location

580 Oakview Ave, Bristol, VA 24201, USA

Principal for 1/2 Day item
Principal for 1/2 Day item
Principal for 1/2 Day
$50

Starting bid

The winning bidder's child will get to help Mrs. Johnson with important principal duties such as using the walkie, "signing" checks, and visiting classrooms for 1/2 a day.

Lunch with the Principal item
Lunch with the Principal
$75

Starting bid

The winning bidder's child and a sibling or friend will get to have an off-campus lunch with Mrs. Johnson.

Pal's Milkshake or Starbucks Delivery #1 item
Pal's Milkshake or Starbucks Delivery #1 item
Pal's Milkshake or Starbucks Delivery #1 item
Pal's Milkshake or Starbucks Delivery #1
$30

Starting bid

Mrs. Hughes will personally deliver a milkshake from Pal's or a Starbucks beverage to your student.

Pal's Milkshake or Starbucks Delivery #2 item
Pal's Milkshake or Starbucks Delivery #2 item
Pal's Milkshake or Starbucks Delivery #2 item
Pal's Milkshake or Starbucks Delivery #2
$30

Starting bid

Mrs. Hughes will personally deliver a milkshake from Pal's or a Starbucks beverage to your student.

Pal's Milkshake or Starbucks Delivery #3 item
Pal's Milkshake or Starbucks Delivery #3 item
Pal's Milkshake or Starbucks Delivery #3 item
Pal's Milkshake or Starbucks Delivery #3
$30

Starting bid

Mrs. Hughes will personally deliver a milkshake from Pal's or a Starbucks beverage to your student.

Pal's Milkshake or Starbucks Delivery #4 item
Pal's Milkshake or Starbucks Delivery #4 item
Pal's Milkshake or Starbucks Delivery #4 item
Pal's Milkshake or Starbucks Delivery #4
$30

Starting bid

Mrs. Hughes will personally deliver a milkshake from Pal's or a Starbucks beverage to your student.

Chick-fil-a Delivery #1 item
Chick-fil-a Delivery #1 item
Chick-fil-a Delivery #1
$35

Starting bid

Mrs. Burriss will deliver a Chick-fil-a meal to your student.

Chick-fil-a Delivery #2 item
Chick-fil-a Delivery #2 item
Chick-fil-a Delivery #2
$35

Starting bid

Mrs. Burriss will deliver a Chick-fil-a meal to your student.

Extra Recess and Popsicles item
Extra Recess and Popsicles
$50

Starting bid

The admin team (Mrs. Johnson, Mrs. Hughes, and Mrs. Burriss) will grant your child's class an extra recess along with a popsicle treat!

Lunch with Mrs. Langlois item
Lunch with Mrs. Langlois
$25

Starting bid

The winning student and a friend will get to have a special lunch with Mrs. Langlois in the office.

Ol' Mrs. Miller Has A Farm item
Ol' Mrs. Miller Has A Farm item
Ol' Mrs. Miller Has A Farm item
Ol' Mrs. Miller Has A Farm
$100

Starting bid

Spend a Saturday morning from 10:00am - 1:00 pm with Mrs. Miller on a small farm in Abingdon. This experience includes a picnic lunch along with basic farming, loving on some farm animals, and harvesting fresh eggs. You will get to feed goats, chickens, and dogs.

Pickleball with Mrs. Miller & Mrs. Bracher item
Pickleball with Mrs. Miller & Mrs. Bracher item
Pickleball with Mrs. Miller & Mrs. Bracher
$100

Starting bid

The winner and a friend will be able to play Pickleball with Mrs. Miller and Mrs. Bracher at the Sportsplex on a Saturday or Sunday before summer break. The winner and guest will also enjoy lunch with the teachers on the Sportsplex patio.

D.A.R.E Officer 1/2 a Day item
D.A.R.E Officer 1/2 a Day
$45

Starting bid

Deputy Sutherland offered to let the winning student spend a half day with him at St. Anne as the D.A.R.E Officer. 

Early Learners YES Day item
Early Learners YES Day
$25

Starting bid

The winner's child will have a YES Day (within reason) in Early Learners.

Ice Cream Party for Early Learners item
Ice Cream Party for Early Learners item
Ice Cream Party for Early Learners
$50

Starting bid

The Early Learner's class will have an ice cream party.

Early Learner's Dress Down Day item
Early Learner's Dress Down Day
$50

Starting bid

The winning bidder's child's Early Learners class will have a dress down day (PK3 or JK).

Sing Your Heart Out #1 item
Sing Your Heart Out #1 item
Sing Your Heart Out #1 item
Sing Your Heart Out #1
$45

Starting bid

The winner’s child and a friend will be able to join Ms. Willis and Mrs. Gilman after school until 4:30 to sing their hearts out and enjoy some pizza and refreshments.

Sing Your Heart Out #2 item
Sing Your Heart Out #2 item
Sing Your Heart Out #2 item
Sing Your Heart Out #2
$45

Starting bid

The winner’s child and a friend will be able to join Ms. Willis and Mrs. Gilman after school until 4:30 to sing their hearts out and enjoy some pizza and refreshments.

Junior K Ice Cream Day item
Junior K Ice Cream Day item
Junior K Ice Cream Day
$50

Starting bid

The JrK Class will enjoy an ice cream party.

Co-teacher of the Day 1st item
Co-teacher of the Day 1st
$25

Starting bid

Your 1st grade child will get to be a co-teacher with Mrs. Bracher for the day.

Breakfast at Dunkin with Mrs. Gilman item
Breakfast at Dunkin with Mrs. Gilman item
Breakfast at Dunkin with Mrs. Gilman
$25

Starting bid

The winner of this item will enjoy a Dunkin breakfast with Mrs. Gillman.

2nd Grade Teacher for the Day item
2nd Grade Teacher for the Day
$25

Starting bid

This item if for a 2nd grader to be Teacher of the Day.

Messy Science Lab item
Messy Science Lab item
Messy Science Lab
$35

Starting bid

Mrs. Powers will lead a messy science lab for you and four of your friends! Winner will need to schedule with Mrs. Powers.

3rd Grade Dress Down Day item
3rd Grade Dress Down Day item
3rd Grade Dress Down Day
$50

Starting bid

3rd Grade will receive one dress down day.

100 Quiz Grade (3rd, 4th, or 5th Grades Only) item
100 Quiz Grade (3rd, 4th, or 5th Grades Only) item
100 Quiz Grade (3rd, 4th, or 5th Grades Only)
$25

Starting bid

Your 3rd, 4th, or 5th grader will receive a 100 grade for one quiz in science or social studies.

Math homework and IXL pass (3rd, 4th, and 5th Grades Only) item
Math homework and IXL pass (3rd, 4th, and 5th Grades Only) item
Math homework and IXL pass (3rd, 4th, and 5th Grades Only)
$35

Starting bid

You 3rd, 4th, or 5th grade student will be able to use this “Get Out of Math Homework" pass for one week, including IXL.

Math Escape Room item
Math Escape Room item
Math Escape Room
$35

Starting bid

The winner’s child and up to five friends will get to experience a custom, classroom-based math themed escape room challenge.

Breakfast with Mrs. Bennett item
Breakfast with Mrs. Bennett
$25

Starting bid

The winner and a friend will get enjoy breakfast with Mrs. Bennett. The winning student can be from any grade.

5th Grade Class Dress Down Day item
5th Grade Class Dress Down Day item
5th Grade Class Dress Down Day
$50

Starting bid

This item will provide a Dress Down Day to 5th grade on a day. Mrs. Bennett will schedule the day.

IXL ELA Pass 3rd-5th item
IXL ELA Pass 3rd-5th item
IXL ELA Pass 3rd-5th
$35

Starting bid

The 3rd-5th grade winner of this item will receive an ELA IXL pass.

Mrs. Marsh Breakfast from Pal's #1 item
Mrs. Marsh Breakfast from Pal's #1 item
Mrs. Marsh Breakfast from Pal's #1
$25

Starting bid

Mrs. Marsh will bring you breakfast from Pal's.

Mrs. Marsh Breakfast from Pal's #2 item
Mrs. Marsh Breakfast from Pal's #2 item
Mrs. Marsh Breakfast from Pal's #2
$25

Starting bid

Mrs. Marsh will bring you breakfast from Pal's.

Middle School Science Homework Pass item
Middle School Science Homework Pass
$25

Starting bid

This is good for one homework pass from Mrs. Kristofek for middle school science. Must be used by the end of this school year.

6th Grade Math Homework Pass item
6th Grade Math Homework Pass
$25

Starting bid

The winner will be able to use this pass on one 6th grade math homework assignment. Expires on 6/1/26

7th Grade Math Homework Pass item
7th Grade Math Homework Pass
$25

Starting bid

The winner will be able to use this pass on one 7th grade math homework assignment. Expires 6/1/26

8th Grade Math Homework Pass item
8th Grade Math Homework Pass
$25

Starting bid

The winner will be able to use this pass on one 6th grade math homework assignment. Expires on 6/1/26

Kickball With Mr. T item
Kickball With Mr. T
$40

Starting bid

The winning bidder and class will get to enjoy a kickball game with Mr. T. To be schedules with Mr. T.

Middle School Social Studies Homework Pass item
Middle School Social Studies Homework Pass
$25

Starting bid

The winner if this pass may use it on one middle school social studies homework assignment. Expires 6/1/26

Doughnut Breakfast from Mr. T item
Doughnut Breakfast from Mr. T
$25

Starting bid

Mr. T will provide the winning bidder's class a breakfast of doughnuts and orange juice.

Middle School Spanish Homework Pass item
Middle School Spanish Homework Pass
$25

Starting bid

The winner of this term will receive a homework pass for one assignment in Spanish. Expires 6/1/26

Librarian fotr 1/2 a Day (K-2nd Grade) item
Librarian fotr 1/2 a Day (K-2nd Grade)
$25

Starting bid

Be the librarian for 1/2 a day. As Librarian, you get to hang out with Book Bunny and choose his costume for the day. Not only that! You get to choose what we read, sit in the rocking chair, read in the book nook, and, best of all, use the scanner!

Librarian for the Class Period (3rd-8th) item
Librarian for the Class Period (3rd-8th)
$25

Starting bid

You are in charge! Will it be fame day? Will we read your favorite book or a scary story (YIKES!)? Best of all you get to sit in the rocking chair, use the scanner, and select what Book Bunny gets to wear for his next preschool class.

Book Bunny's Costume item
Book Bunny's Costume
$15

Starting bid

You will get to choose Book Bunny's costume for his next preschool class.

Book Scanner item
Book Scanner item
Book Scanner
$40

Starting bid

The winner will be able to use the scanner to check in a BIG pile of books!

PE Coach for a Class Period item
PE Coach for a Class Period
$25

Starting bid

Winning bidder’s child will get to call the shots (within reason) for one PE class for his/her class.

Book Basket item
Book Basket
$40

Starting bid

Mrs. Jenkins will curate a book basket based on the winning bidder’s child.

2026-2027 SACS Family Sports Pass item
2026-2027 SACS Family Sports Pass
$75

Starting bid

This pass is good for entry into SACS sporting events for the winning bidder’s immediate family for the 2026-2027 school year.

Front Row Parking and Seats at Concerts item
Front Row Parking and Seats at Concerts
$50

Starting bid

Your family will receive VIP parking and seats at the SACS Christmas and Spring concerts.

1st in Lunch Line item
1st in Lunch Line
$25

Starting bid

Your child will be able to go first in line at lunch for a month.

Dress Down Day item
Dress Down Day
$50

Starting bid

This will earn your child’s class one Dress Down Day. To be scheduled by teacher.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!