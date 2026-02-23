Winter Carnival 2026 Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
The winning bidder's child will get to help Mrs. Johnson with important principal duties such as using the walkie, "signing" checks, and visiting classrooms for 1/2 a day.
Starting bid
The winning bidder's child and a sibling or friend will get to have an off-campus lunch with Mrs. Johnson.
Starting bid
Mrs. Hughes will personally deliver a milkshake from Pal's or a Starbucks beverage to your student.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Mrs. Burriss will deliver a Chick-fil-a meal to your student.
Starting bid
Starting bid
The admin team (Mrs. Johnson, Mrs. Hughes, and Mrs. Burriss) will grant your child's class an extra recess along with a popsicle treat!
Starting bid
The winning student and a friend will get to have a special lunch with Mrs. Langlois in the office.
Starting bid
Spend a Saturday morning from 10:00am - 1:00 pm with Mrs. Miller on a small farm in Abingdon. This experience includes a picnic lunch along with basic farming, loving on some farm animals, and harvesting fresh eggs. You will get to feed goats, chickens, and dogs.
Starting bid
The winner and a friend will be able to play Pickleball with Mrs. Miller and Mrs. Bracher at the Sportsplex on a Saturday or Sunday before summer break. The winner and guest will also enjoy lunch with the teachers on the Sportsplex patio.
Starting bid
Deputy Sutherland offered to let the winning student spend a half day with him at St. Anne as the D.A.R.E Officer.
Starting bid
The winner's child will have a YES Day (within reason) in Early Learners.
Starting bid
The Early Learner's class will have an ice cream party.
Starting bid
The winning bidder's child's Early Learners class will have a dress down day (PK3 or JK).
Starting bid
The winner’s child and a friend will be able to join Ms. Willis and Mrs. Gilman after school until 4:30 to sing their hearts out and enjoy some pizza and refreshments.
Starting bid
Starting bid
The JrK Class will enjoy an ice cream party.
Starting bid
Your 1st grade child will get to be a co-teacher with Mrs. Bracher for the day.
Starting bid
The winner of this item will enjoy a Dunkin breakfast with Mrs. Gillman.
Starting bid
This item if for a 2nd grader to be Teacher of the Day.
Starting bid
Mrs. Powers will lead a messy science lab for you and four of your friends! Winner will need to schedule with Mrs. Powers.
Starting bid
3rd Grade will receive one dress down day.
Starting bid
Your 3rd, 4th, or 5th grader will receive a 100 grade for one quiz in science or social studies.
Starting bid
You 3rd, 4th, or 5th grade student will be able to use this “Get Out of Math Homework" pass for one week, including IXL.
Starting bid
The winner’s child and up to five friends will get to experience a custom, classroom-based math themed escape room challenge.
Starting bid
The winner and a friend will get enjoy breakfast with Mrs. Bennett. The winning student can be from any grade.
Starting bid
This item will provide a Dress Down Day to 5th grade on a day. Mrs. Bennett will schedule the day.
Starting bid
The 3rd-5th grade winner of this item will receive an ELA IXL pass.
Starting bid
Mrs. Marsh will bring you breakfast from Pal's.
Starting bid
Starting bid
This is good for one homework pass from Mrs. Kristofek for middle school science. Must be used by the end of this school year.
Starting bid
The winner will be able to use this pass on one 6th grade math homework assignment. Expires on 6/1/26
Starting bid
The winner will be able to use this pass on one 7th grade math homework assignment. Expires 6/1/26
Starting bid
Starting bid
The winning bidder and class will get to enjoy a kickball game with Mr. T. To be schedules with Mr. T.
Starting bid
The winner if this pass may use it on one middle school social studies homework assignment. Expires 6/1/26
Starting bid
Mr. T will provide the winning bidder's class a breakfast of doughnuts and orange juice.
Starting bid
The winner of this term will receive a homework pass for one assignment in Spanish. Expires 6/1/26
Starting bid
Be the librarian for 1/2 a day. As Librarian, you get to hang out with Book Bunny and choose his costume for the day. Not only that! You get to choose what we read, sit in the rocking chair, read in the book nook, and, best of all, use the scanner!
Starting bid
You are in charge! Will it be fame day? Will we read your favorite book or a scary story (YIKES!)? Best of all you get to sit in the rocking chair, use the scanner, and select what Book Bunny gets to wear for his next preschool class.
Starting bid
You will get to choose Book Bunny's costume for his next preschool class.
Starting bid
The winner will be able to use the scanner to check in a BIG pile of books!
Starting bid
Winning bidder’s child will get to call the shots (within reason) for one PE class for his/her class.
Starting bid
Mrs. Jenkins will curate a book basket based on the winning bidder’s child.
Starting bid
This pass is good for entry into SACS sporting events for the winning bidder’s immediate family for the 2026-2027 school year.
Starting bid
Your family will receive VIP parking and seats at the SACS Christmas and Spring concerts.
Starting bid
Your child will be able to go first in line at lunch for a month.
Starting bid
This will earn your child’s class one Dress Down Day. To be scheduled by teacher.
