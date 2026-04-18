St. Anne Catholic School
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St. Anne Catholic School

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St. Anne Catholic School

Our mission

St. Anne Catholic School fosters a nurturing environment, providing a faith-based education that emphasizes academic excellence and community service, empowering students to grow intellectually and spiritually.
Past events
Past events
Dueling Pianos - St. Anne Catholic School Spring Fundraiser
Event
Dueling Pianos - St. Anne Catholic School Spring Fundraiser
Apr 18, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
151 Speedway Blvd, Bristol, TN 37620, USA
SACS Dueling Pianos Silent Auction
Auction
SACS Dueling Pianos Silent Auction
Apr 18, 8:45 PM EDT
580 Oakview Ave, Bristol, VA 24201, USA
Winter Carnival 2026 Auction
Auction
Winter Carnival 2026 Auction
Mar 1, 1:00 PM EST
580 Oakview Ave, Bristol, VA 24201, USA
Winter Carnival 2026
Event
Winter Carnival 2026
Feb 28, 2:00 - 4:00 PM EST
580 Oakview Ave, Bristol, VA 24201, USA
2025 Author Dinner
Event
2025 Author Dinner
May 1, 5:30 - 7:30 PM EDT
580 Oakview Ave, Bristol, VA 24201, USA
St. Anne Catholic School's Silent Auction
Auction
St. Anne Catholic School's Silent Auction
Mar 1, 8:00 PM EST
580 Oakview Ave, Bristol, VA 24201, USA
More ways to support us
St. Anne Catholic School's Shop
Shop
St. Anne Catholic School's Shop
Welcome to the St. Anne Catholic School's Shop. Your purchase today supports our mission of nurturing students to grow spiritually and excel academically within a caring community. By choosing from our thoughtfully curated items, you contribute to educational resources and community program.Support student initiativesEnhance classroom experiencesThank you for being a part of our mission. Your support strengthens our community, helping us guide students to become thoughtful and responsible citizens.
View shop
Donation
Donate One Full Day of Catholic Education
$396 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Donate to a Special Areas Enrichment Fund
$100 of $2,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.stanneschoolbristol.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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