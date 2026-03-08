Winter Guard: Waxahachie: Chick-Fil-A

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About this event
Meal comes with Chick-Fil-A sandwich, chips and a cookie. Price includes tax.
Meal comes with 8 Chick-Fil-A nuggets (breaded and fried), chips and a cookie. Price includes tax.
Gluten sensitive option. Meal comes with 8 Chick-Fil-A grilled nuggets, and chips (no cookie). Price includes tax.
Fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with roasted corn kernels, a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, and grape tomatoes. Served with Charred Tomato and Crispy Red Bell Peppers. Choice of dressing. This item does not include chicken. Price includes sales tax.
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