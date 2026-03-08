Allen Band Booster Association
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Allen Band Booster Association

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Allen Band Booster Association

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Winter Guard: Waxahachie: Chick-Fil-A

Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Meal
$9.56

Meal comes with Chick-Fil-A sandwich, chips and a cookie. Price includes tax.

Chick-Fil-A Nuggets Meal
$9.63

Meal comes with 8 Chick-Fil-A nuggets (breaded and fried), chips and a cookie. Price includes tax.

Chick-Fil-A Grilled Nuggets Meal (GF)
$8.75

Gluten sensitive option. Meal comes with 8 Chick-Fil-A grilled nuggets, and chips (no cookie). Price includes tax.

Chick-Fil-A Cobb Salad (Vegetarian version)
$8

Fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with roasted corn kernels, a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, and grape tomatoes. Served with Charred Tomato and Crispy Red Bell Peppers. Choice of dressing. This item does not include chicken. Price includes sales tax.

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