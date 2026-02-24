Steamboat Creates
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Steamboat Creates

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Steamboat Creates

About this event

Sales closed

WinterWonderGrass - Art Auction

Pick-up location

1001 13th St, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487, USA

WinterWonderGrass - original item
WinterWonderGrass - original
$200

Starting bid

Using a blowtorch, carving tools and paint, Colorado based artist, Mark Mahorney, has a unique style of charring wood panels to create a gritty, rustic original 'painting'. This item artwork will be created onsite during WWG and is inspired by the music, the vibe and the musicians during the 2026 WinterWonderGrass festival in Steamboat Springs.

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