WinterWonderGrass - Art Auction

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Using a blowtorch, carving tools and paint, Colorado based artist, Mark Mahorney, has a unique style of charring wood panels to create a gritty, rustic original 'painting'. This item artwork will be created onsite during WWG and is inspired by the music, the vibe and the musicians during the 2026 WinterWonderGrass festival in Steamboat Springs.
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